What is known about Dijjo Lima? Legacy explored as Brazilian comic book artist passes away

Dijjo Lima, a Brazilian comic book colorist and graphic designer, passed away at 34. Another fellow comic book personality confirmed the demise of the talented comic colorist on social media.

A Twitter post by Mike Deodato Jr. reads:

"I just heard this great colorist and teacher has died. My condolences to his family, friends, and students." Information later surfaced suggesting that Lima was walking his dog when he began to feel ill. He was taken to Emergency Care, where he suffered a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest. While medical professionals were able to revive Lima, he suffered a second cardiac arrest and could not be revived."

The colorist worked with several comic publishers at a young age, including Marvel and Zenescope Entertainment, Titan Comics, and more. His most notable works include Amazing Spider-Man, Torchwood, Doctor Who: Ghost Stories, and Carnage.

What do we know about the Brazillian comic book artist

Dijjo Lima was born in Diego do Nascimento Lima in Fortaleza, Northeastern Brazil, in 1988. Before entering the world of comic books, Dijjo studied visual effects and later worked as an advertising professional. So, the artist explored several fields before finding his calling.

In 2014, with Dynamite Entertainment's Lady Demon, he began his career as a comic book colorist. Later, Dijjo continued showcasing his talent by giving colors to several comics, including Doctor Who's spin-offs, Doctor Who: Ghost Stories, and Assassin's Creed: Origins. So, besides working with comic book publishers like Marvel, Dijjo also worked on comics based on popular TV shows and video game franchises.

In 2019, the brilliant Dijjo Lima worked on the post-apocalyptic series, Dark age. He later debuted in Marvel with Wolverine #18 and showcased his coloring skills in Carnage, X Deaths of Wolverine, and Amazing Spider-Man. Apart from this, he also filled the pages of Devil Reign: Omega and Marvel Voices.

He recently worked on AXE Judgment Day and Carnage, and it would have been fantastic to see Dijjo's work on these projects. However, it seems fate has some other plans for him. Besides these, the most recent work that he completed before his death was released at Motor City Comic-Con and ran from May 13 to May 15. Sharing his happiness with comics fans on social media, he posted:

"Today, the art is being released in partnership with the incredible [Joe Prado] for the Motor City Comic-Con event."

His fellow writer Benjamin Percy, paying tribute to the talented colorist, stated:

"It's very sad to hear the news about Dijjo, even as I'm grateful that we had the chance to work together. He was talented and kind and left us way too soon."

