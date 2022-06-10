What is known about Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel comic by Dark Horse? Details explored

Dark Horse is creating a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, titled Firehouse. Announced during Ghostbusters Day, the storyline of Firehouse will take place decades after the events in Afterlife.

Other than the involvement of Afterlife director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gill Kenan, the creative team involved in Dark Horse's upcoming project is not yet known.

During the announcement on Ghostbusters Day, also the release date of Afterlife, the official Twitter account of Ghostbusters revealed that the comic book will come out by the end of 2023.

To add value to this, Dark Horse Comics stated that more details would come soon.

Firehouse sees involvement of Dark Horse Comics to produce sequel to 1984s Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Hellboy publisher Dark Horse brings the story from the family farm setting of Afterlife to New York City and will add a new chapter to the plot of the Spengler family. It will also feature the Firehouse headquarters shown in the Ghostbusters film and Paul Feig's reboot.

As per sources speaking about the project, Jason Reitman said:

"When we first talked about Afterlife three years ago at Ghostbusters Day, our hope was that it would lead to all kinds of great storytelling, that it wouldn't be a one-off film but the opening of a door. And today, that promise comes true. If you're a fan, you're about to have access to all different decades of their history as well as the future, characters you haven't met yet, and places you haven't gone yet. If you're a true fan, you've got a lot coming your way."

Apart from the sequel, an animated film of Ghostbusters was also announced on the same day. Interestingly, it is already in the development stage.

Along with Sony Pictures Animation, Reitman and Kenan are directing the film using the IP of the original movie.

Also, during Netflix's Geeked week presentation on June 8, an official announcement was made that the OTT platform and Sony Pictures are co-producing another new animated film to add more content to the franchise.

The Netflix film and the movie produced by Sony Pictures Animation will be very different. The latter, produced by Sony Productions company Ghost Corps Inc., will see Afterlife director Jason Reitman and writer-producer Gill Kenan taking on the executive producers' responsibilities.

For those unaware, this is not the first time the franchise will get an animated version. Following 1984s Afterlife, a cartoon spinoff titled The Real Ghostbusters emerged that ran from September 1986 to October 1991.

It's now time for the series to expand with a direct sequel to the original comics, along with Netflix and Sony's animated film adaptations. Also, fans who haven't watched Afterlife can catch it on Amazon Prime Video.

