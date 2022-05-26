What could be Lady Sif's future in MCU?Exploring possibilities following her return in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Lady Sif, a brave Asgardian and good friend of the God of Thunder, will be seen returning to the MCU in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star appeared in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, where she was seen helping Thor and his pals fight some of the most formidable foes. She also managed to become one of the biggest names to feature in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD. The comic book character Lady Sif recently made a cameo appearance on an episode of Disney Plus' show Loki.

Her absence from Thor: Ragnarok made fans wonder if this was the end of the comic book character in MCU. However, the latest poster for Thor: Love and Thunder reveals the presence of Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif in the film.

As it happens, we already have enough reasons to be excited about the upcoming movie. However, if you've missed watching her character on the big screen, there's yet one more reason for you to watch the movie in theaters this July.

Lady Sif is making her MCU comeback to help the God of Thunder emerge triumphant

The fan-favorite Marvel character will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder after a short break. Fans could not hold in their excitement after seeing Jaimie Alexander's name appear alongside the other cast members of the film. As per Marvel, Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif will do anything to help the God of Thunder fight Gorr the God Butcher.

Teasing her upcoming appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, Alexander revealed in her social media posts:

"The lady has returned... and she is here to stay."

She also added a hashtag followed by 'Lady Sif' in the post. That is more than enough to confirm her role in the upcoming project.

As per sources, Alexander, along with the rest of the crew, wrapped up filming for Thor: Love and Thunder in March.

Speaking about bringing back the beloved Marvel character, writer Michael Waldron stated how much he wanted to add a cool element to the story:

"I think it was cool to just do a nod to actual Norse mythology and the story of Loki cutting Sif's hair, which is a real thing from the comic books and the mythology. Anytime we get to do that, that's really cool."

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022. However, the film won't be released on streaming platforms on the day of its theatrical release. If you want to experience the film as soon as it releases, you will have to head to a movie theater near you.

