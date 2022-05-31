Who are Clan Destine? MCU villains rumor hints at complete change in origin of Ms. Marvel's powers from comics

Ms. Marvel will be out for streaming on Disney Plus on June 8, a TV show that'll introduce several new characters to the MCU. This is on-brand with Marvel Studios introducing many new superheroes and villains in 2022.

For instance, we recently got Oscar Isaac's much-awaited Moon Knight, and after Ms. Marvel, we'll get Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk.

Ms. Marvel's official trailer gave us a good idea of the plot while also revealing some characters who'll appear on the TV show. However, nothing much is known about the primary villains who will be seen as opponents of Kamala Khan.

That said, a few groups are rumored to be appearing on the show, including Clan Destine and NICE. Here, we'll be exploring the details revolving around the former.

Exploring details about MCU villain group rumored to debut in

Ms. Marvel

It's been months since rumors about the villains who'll debut on Disney Plus' upcoming show have taken over the internet. Of course, several popular names have popped up in the leaks, but it seems like Kamala Khan will fight Clan Destine in the upcoming series.

So, who are Clan Destine, and how can the MCU villain be a dangerous threat to Ms. Marvel?

Clan Destine is a group that consists of several superbeings who are descendants of Djinn, a race of Marvel's powerful magicians. Eventually, the group became superheroes as the young members of the family started developing superpowers.

Clan Destine is a group of descendants of Djinn (Image via Marvel)

Interestingly, there's a heavy chance that the Djinn group will affect the origin story of Kamala Khan. As Guardians of the Galaxy sees Starlord as 50% Celestial and 50% human, Marvel might try to see the new superhero follow the same path.

If we think, it would not be crazy to introduce her as 50% human and 50% Djinn. Hence, Clan Destine, the primary villain, can try to manipulate the superheroine to join them. We know that Kamala won't turn dark, and it will start the ultimate battle between the superhero and this group.

Honestly, that seems more plausible than introducing Kamala Khan as a mutant with the same powers as Reed Richards, confirmed to appear in the MCU. A twist in the superhero's story can be super exciting because even comic book fans would be eager to see a new beginning for Kamala Khan.

We will also witness the potential she has as Marvel's new superheroine.

Edited by Ravi Iyer