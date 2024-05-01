Who is Iron Fist in Marvel Comics? Finn Jones teases his MCU return

Danny Rand, known by his alias Iron Fist, is a character famed for his martial training. Iron Fist might, played by Finn Jones, might not be a big name for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans yet, but long-time readers of Marvel Comics are well-used to his rise as a hero. However, neither the original comics nor the animated shows serve as the only testaments to his character.

Iron Fist played a major role in the 2017 live-action of the same name. He teamed up with Power Man, Jessica Jones, and The Daredevil in The Defenders. Now, Finn Jones has come into the spotlight with some exciting news. In an Instagram story that the actor shared, Danny is all set to return to the MCU!

Finn Jones teases an ominous return for his character

In a recent Instagram story shared on Instagram, Finn Jones shared his return to the MCU. He shared a picture of his travel bag with an Easter Egg hidden inside. Keen-eyed comic book lovers, however, have spotted something ominous about it. The bag contained the final issue of Power Man and Iron Fist. While teasing the return of another Defender, the story featured the death of Iron Fist.

Danny is not the first character to join the MCU canonically as Marvel Studios has continually introduced figures from the television show to the story. The characters Kingpin and Matt Murdock (known by his alias Daredevil) have already made their appearances, and Iron Fist is all set to join them along with Power Man or Luke Cage.

The use of this Easter Egg seems to highlight an ominous ending for Danny Rand if he returns to the MCU, especially as the Marvel Comics issue featured the death of Iron Fist. That is only an assumption, however, and might not accurately predict the character's death. Danny Rand is also set to return in the Marvel film Shang-Chi 2, and with Marvel's official confirmation that The Defenders is MCU canon, there can be so many things the studio tries with him.

What is Iron Fist's Marvel storyline?

Iron Fist was not only part of many other ensembles where he had even teamed up with characters like Nova, but also was the last member of The Defenders to make his television debut, which premiered on Netflix in 2017. The story featured the inheritor of a wealthy corporation who had disappeared fifteen years ago. That man was Rand aka Iron Fist

However, according to the storyline of Iron Fist, Rand returned to New York to battle the villains who had murdered his parents in order to perform a hostile corporate takeover. To do so, and add more superhero pizzaz to the drama, it was revealed that Iron Fist had been blessed with superpowers, born of training in the martial arts in K'un-Lun, a mystical Oriental city.

Iron Fist was not well-received when it was first released, but fans hope that things will be different this time around. Viewers can watch episodes of Iron Fist on Disney+