X-Men'97 episode 3 clip hints at a significant Marvel storyline, here’s everything to know

X-Men'97 has returned on screen as a reboot, bringing joy to both new and old fans of the series alike. However, with the reveal of season 3's clip, keen-eyed comic book lovers have spotted a key detail, which implies the show will be adapting a storyline from the comic book crossover Inferno. This crossover spans issues of Uncanny X-Men, The New Mutants, and X-Factor.

Episode 3 is supposed to take over from where X-Men'97 episode 2 ended, where it was revealed that an imposter lurks among the characters. In other words, Jean Grey, who had performed the important task of delivering Cyclops' child, might not even have been the real version of the character. Considering the number of shapeshifters in the Marvel universe, such a truth is hardly shocking.

Inferno storyline is set to pit the protagonists of X-Men'97 against demonic beings

The imposter lookalike of Jean Grey implies that powerful shapeshifting forces are at work. While Uncanny X-Men #201 showcased Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, and his new wife Madelyn Pryor, welcoming their son Cable, Mister Sinister had a big revelation to share. In Uncanny X-Men #241, he revealed that he had created Madelyn as Jean Grey's clone after the latter had died.

The imposter lookalike might hint that the writers of X-Men '97 are set to adopt a similar storyline. The Inferno storyline (following the Uncanny X-Men storyline) will feature the mutants fighting against supernatural beings rather than other mutants or aliens. Mister Sinister, known for his nefarious plots, might be the next antagonist, with the demons of Limbo going up against the heroic mutants.

Following Sinister's proclamation in this story, Madelyn is supposed to switch sides too, becoming the powerful Goblyn Queen. As such, Scott might be forced to fight against his beloved's clone.

What does the plot of X'Men'97 deal with?

Beau DeMayo created the American animated television series X-Men'97 for Disney+. Based on the famous team of mutants, the X-Men, and their different iterations, the series brings back the nostalgia of 90s superhero animation to the modern OTT platform. It is a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, picking up where the previous series left off.

It depicts the X-Men confronting dangerous new difficulties following Professor Xavier's untimely death. The story released episodes 1 and 2 on March 20, 2024, with the remaining ten episodes of the inaugural season airing weekly until May 15. With the positive reception and overwhelming response, X-Men'97 seasons 2 and 3 are under development.