Who is Nathan Summers? X-Men '97 introduces a major mutant character

X-Men '97 episode 2 began with a new direction for the animated series, integrating significant Marvel Comics narratives, characters, and events. Following the departure of Charles Xavier, Magneto inherited the responsibility of leading the X-Men and working towards a world where humans and mutants might mutually coexist.

In this episode, the viewers are introduced to Nathan Summers, an outstanding mutant with remarkable telepathy and telekinesis skills, better known to comic book fans as the time-traveling warrior Cable.

Although several aspects of the initial two episodes of X-Men '97 indicate an abrupt change from the original comic storyline, it remains probable Nathan will be a character derived from the comics.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for X-Men '97. Discretion is advised.

Everything to know about Nathan Summers in X-Men '97

In the comics, Nathan Summers is the child of the original X-Man Cyclops, and Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey. Nathan began to exhibit the powers inherited from his mother at a tender age. In X-Men '97, Nathan Summers is known as Cable.

As a result of Mister Sinister's advanced technology, Cable experienced accelerated aging, which led to him living with his parents as an adult. Cable is a time traveler who strongly defends mutants throughout history, the present, and the future. Armed with numerous pouches, signature arm padding, monstrous weapons, he is an instantly recognizable mutant.

But in the end, he travels to his adopted future to stop his radical terrorist clone, Stryfe. After decades of resistance, Nathan returns to a time most closely linked to his original departure and finds the Six Pack to carry on the fight. He later assumes leadership of the New Mutants and subsequently restructures the group into the militaristic X-Force.

Nathan Summers/Cable's origins in the comics

Nathan Summers, often referred to as Cable, is a fictional character in Marvel Comics who first appeared in the 1986 comic book Uncanny X-Men No. 201. A mutant, Cable has the ability to travel across time and has the skills of telepathy and telekinesis.

During early childhood, Cable encounters a techno-organic virus, which results in the development of a metallic arm, a robotic eye, and a large gun. He is mainly recognized for his distinctive look, characterized by a substantial firearm and massive shoulder pads, which Rob Liefeld developed. He founded the mutant commando unit, X-Force.

Nathan Summers is a warrior who wants peace after living in two planets, time periods, and dimensions.

Jean Grey of X-Men '97 could be Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen

X-Men '97 is a sequel to the renowned series, and the trailer's release has sparked intense analysis among fans.

An instance that has captured the attention of many is Madelyne Pryor's pregnancy. Although the show did not delve deeply into the specifics of Cable's birth, comic book fans know that Madelyne Pryor is his biological mother, not Jean.

It is possible that Madelyne's debut will mark the return of Mister Sinister, and there are hints that the plot will take a dramatic turn. Furthermore, Madelyne is sometimes referred to as the Goblin Queen because she is frequently portrayed as a tragic X-Men villain who has had her life taken from her on multiple occasions.

Is Nathan Summers stronger than his parents in the comics?

Cable has telepathic, telekinetic, and time-travel skills. His struggle with the techno-organic virus showcases his endurance and character depth, making him popular. Being a telekinetic wielder of Omega level and being an Alpha-level mutant, Cable is more powerful but his talents are fairly limited.

Meanwhile, Cyclops widely recognized as a prominent figure within the Summers family and the X-Men, does not possess the most formidable progeny within his lineage. His primary mutant ability is that of his eyes, which discharge concussive energy beams. Additionally, he defends his body against his optical discharges by generating a psionic field.

While Cyclops and Cable are powerful, Madelyne Pryor has the most powerful telepathic and telekinetic skills that alter reality as the Goblin Queen. Her rapid power gain shows her descent into darkness and makes her a powerful mutant. Madelyne may be the most powerful of the three due to her being a human mutant clone of Jean Grey, one of the most powerful, if not the most, mutant to ever exist.

