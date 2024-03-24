10 strongest characters appearing in X-Men '97

X-Men '97, streaming on Dsiney+, has been long awaited by fans. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the X-Men have been a regular fixture of Marvel since the 1960s. X-Men '97 is a revival of the popular X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992-1997.

The new series continues without Professor X after he leaves Earth, searching for a cure for his wounds. The formidable X-Men continue to fight dangerous battles without their mentor in the new series.

The show is authored by Beau DeMayo and voiced by Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, and Chris Potter amongst others. Two episodes premiered on March 20, 2024, with the remaining 10 episodes of the first season releasing weekly until May 15, 2024.

10 powerful characters to look out for in X-Men '97

1) Phoenix

Phoenix (Image via Marvel)

One of the most powerful characters in the Marvel series is Jean Grey's alternate persona, Phoenix. Equipped with the ability to manipulate matter and energy, Phoenix's powers are undeniable. The mutant can tap into the Phoenix Force, which gives her psychic abilities to gain the upper hand in any battle and easily defeat her opponents.

2) Magneto

Magneto (Image via Marvel)

An extremely powerful mutant, Magneto can control metal at will. His powers include astral projection, flight, and manipulation of magnetic fields. Magneto has previously lifted the Golden Gate Bridge and pulled iron out of a person's bloodstream, proving his powers to be limitless.

3) Storm

Storm (Image via Marvel)

Storm, a mutant in the X-Men series, is widely feared. She is nicknamed the "Goddess of Thunder" due to her ability to conjure shocking electrical waves at will. Weather modification and atmokinesis have made her unstoppable in her quest to fight her enemies. Storm believes in the equality between humans and mutants in the X-Men series, making her a prominent member of the group.

4) Wolverine

Wolverine (Image via Marvel)

Logan, aka Wolverine, is considered the most powerful among the X-Men by some fans. The mutant's healing factor coupled with his adamantium claws has established him firmly in the Marvel X-Men universe as an indomitable character. He is also known for his fighting skills and super senses, making him a ferocious opponent in battle.

5) Rogue

Rogue (Image via Marvel)

Rogue can temporarily absorb some memories and powers of other mutants, making her one of the most indomitable characters in X-Men '97. Her abilities also include flight, superhuman strength, and power absorption, which have helped her defeat powerful enemies and solidify herself as a member of the elite mutant group.

6) Cyclops

Cyclops (Image via Marvel)

Cyclops is one of the original members of X-Men. Also known as Scott Summers, Cyclops can shoot laser beams from his eyes, making him a strong member in X-Men '97. His powers have given the mutant group a tactical advantage in several fights. But in the X-Men universe, Cyclops is better known for his leadership skills and empathy.

7) Beast

The Beast (Image via Marvel)

Dr. Henry Philip Mccoy's alter ego, Beast, is one of the founding members of X-Men. Born a mutant, Beast's abilities lie in his superhuman strength and healing factors. The blue-furred creature is feared in battle due to his enhanced muscular structure, making him one of the most feared characters in X-Men '97.

8) Morph

Morph (Image via Marvel)

The mutant Metamorph, also known as Kevin Sydney, is a fun-loving character. However, his powers of telepathy and shapeshifting make him a formidable opponent. Capturing the shape and voice of anyone he pleases, Morph's presence in X-Men '97 makes the team stronger against dangerous enemies.

9) Gambit

Gambit (Image via Marvel)

The romantic interest of Rogue, Gambit is a strong member of the X-Men. Born with powers of telepathy and interkinetic power, Gambit can change the course of any fight with his presence. The power of his explosions is unprecedented, causing mass havoc in the past before he had a part of his brain removed to better control his powers.

10) Bishop

Bishop (Image via Marvel)

Lucas Bishop is a mutant born in the distant future who travels back in time to join the X-Men. His abilities of energy absorption, superhuman strength, and accelerated healing make him a celebrated part of the X-Men. Being a part of the mutant police force in the future, his methodical approach to fights makes him an invaluable and powerful part of X-Men '97.

These 10 strongest characters in X-Men '97 will ensure there isn't a single dull moment in the popular series.