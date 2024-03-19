8 best Wolverine moments from the X-Men films

Wolverine is an extremely popular character in the MCU. The long-lived mutant was created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein, and John Romita, Sr. With superhuman strength, healing factors, and extreme agility, the superhero has carved a space for himself in the hearts of his fans.

Played by Hugh Jackman, the character has appeared in nine of the 13 X-Men movies. The 2017 film Logan witnessed the demise of the titular character after a two-decade run.

One of the most complex superheroes of the franchise, the adamantium-clawed mutant has appeared in various universes, superhero teams, and situations. Below is a list of 8 moments from the X-Men films that deserve a shout-out.

8 times viewers loved Wolverine in the X-Men films

1) Logan's final battle and ultimate death

Set in the year 2029, a tired and reclusive James Howlett aka Logan lives a quiet life. When he is tasked with rescuing a young girl with similar powers as him, it takes every inch of his strength to stand up to it. Unfortunately, he loses his life in the process.

The final moments of Logan's life are spent reassuring his daughter Laura of her ability to be human despite the world's impositions. This scene from Logan had fans sweating bricks.

2) Logan confronts Stryker

A climactic scene with very minimal violence in X-Men 2 sets the path for all future films with Wolverine. Logan learns from Col. Stryker of their past friendship. But before he can gain any further knowledge, Logan rushes to save the young mutants of the Xavier's Institute and the other X-Men from a collapsing dam.

Chained to a railing, Stryker reinforces his belief that all mutants are monsters. However, it does not matter to Logan anymore as he proves his humanity by saving the lives of his loved ones.

3) Logan and Victor fight Deadpool

Wolverine and Sabretooth team up to defeat Weapon XI or Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The mute version of Wade Wilson (played by Ryan Reynolds) is heavily equipped with teleportation, Cyclops' optic blasts, and regenerative powers. His strength makes him a difficult opponent to Team Wolverine. Eventually, Logan manages to chop off Deadpool's head with his claws and create a memorable action sequence.

4) Logan defends the X-Mansion

X-2: X-Men United holds one of the most unforgettable Logan sequences as it dives into the mysteries behind the superhero. Portraying Logan's protective side, this scene shows the superhero fight against an army of mercenaries to save the young mutants of Xavier's Institute from Stryker's wrath.

5) Surviving a nuclear explosion

Kicking off the events of The Wolverine, Logan hides in a ditch with a young Japanese soldier during the nuclear attack on Japan. This scene showcases the empathy Logan shows throughout his tenure as a superhero. Additionally, the survival of a nuclear war makes Wolverine one of the strongest superheroes in the MCU.

6) Logan escapes Weapon X

In X-Men: Apocalypse, Scott Summers, Jean Grey, and Kurt Wagner unleash the prototype 'Weapon X' on William Stryker and his men. 'Weapon X' aka a brain-washed Wolverine goes on a rampage in this scene.

Staying true to the comic books, this scene is filled with classic action sequences featuring 'Weapon X' unraveling the beast inside.

7) The bullet train

The celebrated comic book superhero, Logan, finds himself in Japan protecting Mariko Yashida. On a bullet train from Tokyo to Nagasaki, Yakuza assassins attack Logan in The Wolverine. However, with malfunctioning healing powers, Logan has no choice but to fight to the death. With some incredible shots on top of a bullet train, this scene is one of the most memorable ones from any superhero movie.

8) Logan kills Jean

A still from X-Men: The Last Stand (Image via Marvel)

Logan's love for Jean Grey has been immortalized through the years. However, Jean returns from the dead in X-Men: The Last Stand after her sacrificial death in X2. But this time round, Jean's intentions are less than holy.

After killing Scott Summers and Professor X, Jean looks to destroy everyone standing in her way. Logan has no choice but to kill her and watch her die again. This scene portrays his love for Jean but more importantly, his responsibility towards the world.

Wolverine will be seen next in Deadpool 3 which is slated to release on July 26, 2024.