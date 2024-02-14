The first teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine premiered during Super Bowl 2024 and showcased our first look at the highly anticipated film. Taking Deadpool to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this looks to be another multiversal adventure that sees the Merc With a Mouth go on a journey of self-discovery with one of the angriest Canadians alive.

Although Deadpool & Wolverine marks Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine for the first time since Logan in 2017, the character was barely seen in the teaser. However, comics fans will be able to recognize his alter-ego, Patch, in the teaser.

Wolverine's alter-ego, Patch, teased in Deadpool & Wolverine teaser

Expand Tweet

The teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine sees Wade Wilson walk through a bar where a silhouette of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine can be seen. The only difference here is that Wolverine is wearing a white tuxedo instead of his regular superhero outfit and appears to be gambling with others at a roundtable.

This is a clear reference to Wolverine's time as Patch in the comics. For those who don't know, Patch was an alter-ego that Logan created to carry out an espionage mission in Madripoor. He is known as Patch in Madripoor because of the eye patch he dons so that no one can recognize him.

Expand Tweet

Writer Larry Hama developed the alter-ego, and it was a part of his 2022 comic book series Wolverine: Patch. The story was set before Hama's 90s run of Wolverine and saw the mutant take residence in Madripoor.

The comic sees the Prince of Madripoor send Patch to investigate something in the Madripoor jungle. Logan doesn't trust him but still complies, as his friends could get hurt if he hadn't agreed. The comic also sees Patch run the Princess Bar, a famous location in Madripoor.

However, it's still unknown to what extent will Deadpool & Wolverine be exploring this plotline. Madripoor, as a location, already exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is a very famous X-Men location too. So, Deadpool & Wolverine might see Logan reside in Madripoor, only for Deadpool to meet him there and recruit him for his mission.

Hugh Jackman comes out of superhero retirement to play Wolverine

The film will see Hugh Jackman return to play Wolverine after retiring the character in 2017 with Logan. This time, we will see him don the iconic yellow and blue suit from the comics - a request fans have been asking for years. However, it's still unclear how Logan fits into this story.

Alongside Jackman's Wolverine, Aaron Stanford made his return as Pyro, as seen in the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. Stanford was last seen as the character in X-Men: The Last Stand. It has also been heavily rumored that many major 20th Century Fox X-Men characters will also have a cameo in the film.

Expand Tweet

The film will star most of the side characters from the previous Deadpool films. It will also see Mattew Macfadyen make his MCU debut.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film will be released in theatres on July 26, 2024.