X-Men '97 makes waves by unjustly stripping power from an Omega-Level Mutant

In the second episode of X-Men '97, Storm, an Omega-Level Mutant ends up losing all her powers. This happened after she joined hands with Magneto for the United Nations Conference which comprised several hostile protestors. When the X-Cutioner fires a shot at Magneto, Storm jumps in front of him without thinking twice.

This results in the shot landing on her, and immediately after that she loses all her powers. After losing all her powers the episode provides an insight into Storm's life as a non-mutant. It ends with Storm moving away from the X-Men and wishing them well for their future endeavors.

How did Storm lose her powers in X-Men '97?

Storm teamed up with Magneto to safeguard a convention that was being held. While Magneto was busy talking to some people, the X-Cutioner fired a shot from his special gun aiming at the former. Seeing that he was in danger Storm threw herself in front of Magneto and was hit by the power bullet.

She felt the bullet immediately taking her powers away. After the shot lodged in her, she lay on the ground and said:

"The breeze is gone, I cannot feel it, nor the moisture, nor the air. What has he done to me?"

The worst fear of the fans of X-Men '97 was further confirmed by Beast who said that the X-Cautioner had used an inhibitor collar to strip her of her powers. He added:

"Inhibitor collars use radiation to temporarily neutralize our mutant powers. The X-Cutioner's laser rifle fired a concentrated dose of that same radiation."

He also said that the effects of the laser radiation were permanent and that Storm was highly unlikely to regain her powers.

Is Storm the strongest Omega-Level Mutant?

No, Storm is not the strongest Omega-Level mutant. However, she is considered to be one of the strongest ones in the category. Her mutant powers allow her to control the weather around her and manipulate it at her whim. It also allows her to generate huge amounts of energy which uplifts her several meters above the land, giving her the ability to fly.

Does Storm get her powers back in X-Men '97?

As of now, it is unclear if Storm will get back her lost powers in X-Men '97. Episode 2 of the show ended on a cliffhanger where the audience witnessed Strom moving away from the X-Men, trying to lead a life as a non-mutant. Unless more episodes of the show are released, it is difficult to establish her fate.

With that being said if one were to follow the events of the comics, Storm is likely to regain her powers. In the comics when Storm had lost her power she had abandoned the X-Men and had moved to Africa. After staying there for some time and engaging in acts of valor despite the loss of her mutant abilities, Storm came back to the X-Men.

On her return, Forge was able to create a machine that would give her back her mutant abilities. The experiment was successful and Storm was slowly able to harness her lost powers.

Who voices Storm in X-Men '97?

Alison Sealy-Smith voices Ororo Munroe, a.k.a Storm's character in X-Men '97. She had earlier voiced the character in the 1992 version of the show, X-Men: The Animated Series as well.

The next episode of X-Men '97 is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2024.