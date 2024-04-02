Who is the main protagonist in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? Explored

The long-awaited fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes series will finally hit theaters on May 10, 2024. The movie will serve as the direct sequel of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes but will be set 300 after the events of its predecessor.

Directed by Wes Ball, the screenplay for the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison, and is set around 300 years after the events of the previous movie.

War of the Planet of the Apes ended on a stellar note, with Caesar leading his tribe and remnants of the Ape army to an oasis. However, centuries later, Caesar’s teachings will be questioned by Cornelius, who was initially expected to be the major character in the upcoming movie.

However, recent reports and the trailer suggest that that is not true, with Noa, another leader of the emerging faction, set to act as the major character.

Noa to play the starring role in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Initial reports about the movie suggested that Cornelius, voiced by Kevin Durand, would take up a starring role in the movie. However, the franchise seems to be going back to its roots and will feature Prometheus Cornelius as the dictator of the ape kingdom.

He will be seen leading a coastal ape army in search of human technologies, assumedly in a bid to take control of the new world. Noa, played by Owen Teague, will join the character of Freya Allan, a human girl, on a journey that is set to determine the future of both humans and apes and their potential coexistence.

The movie also features a range of other characters, voiced by actors such as Peter Macon, Traviss Jeffery, and William H. Macy. The trailer suggests that Owen Teague’s character is heavily influenced by the teachings of Caesar, whom fans saw at the end of War for the Planet of Apes. Hence, the spotlight is set to shift from Alan Serkis’ character to that of Noah.

The move represents the creators’ bid to bring the franchise to a more modern setting and kick off further sequels. The new direction comes amidst reports that the creators are convinced Caesar’s journey in the overall Planet of the Apes franchise has come to an end.

The move also promises more relevance with respect to modern settings, with Noa expected to experience heavy setbacks in her bid to convince her species to adopt a kinder approach toward humans.

Owen Teague, generally known for his comedy roles, will take up a more serious character and will be expected to lead a once-popular franchise to a new direction. The new movie looks determined to set up Noa’s own journey in the backdrop of Cornelius’ attempts to gain power.

Regardless, with the new movie set to hit theaters in a matter of days, fans will soon get all the answers that they have been waiting for. The sequel had been announced in the buildup to the release of The War for the Planet of Apes. However, developmental issues as well as a lack of a solid script led to constant delays. That, however, is set to end with the impending release on May 10, 2024.