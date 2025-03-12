"Nope. It doesn’t work.": Fans reject Sydney Sweeney as Rogue after viral fan-made poster surfaces

A viral fan-made poster featuring Sydney Sweeney as Rogue has sparked a discussion among comic book enthusiasts, many of whom rejected the idea. In what appears to be an AI-generated image, Sweeney is seen donning Rogue's comic accurate costume, along with the character's red and grey hair.

Opinions from majority of the fanbase narrowed down to a single brusque response, as exemplified through one X user, who commented:

"Nope. It doesn’t work."

Fans react to fan-made poster of Sydney Sweeney as Rogue (Image via X/@AmTalkinHere)

This response has prompted a debate regarding Sydney Sweeney's visual and stylistic suitability for the legendary character of Rogue from the X-Men franchise.

Sydney Sweeney has showcased her range through her work on television and cinema over the last few years.

Despite her filmography, speculation on her playing Rogue has been a divisive topic, with numerous netizens questioning if her persona and performing style support the performance of the mutant.

Numerous fans claimed that Sweeney's look and presence on screen do not correspond with Rogue's character in the comics and earlier adaptations.

"I love her but this is not the character for her. Rogue is fairly animated in her actions and accent," commented one X user.

"I love her but I don’t know about this one," said another user.

"Would be better if they casted someone that could act," mentioned another X user.

Netizens pointed to the contrast between Sweeney’s established roles and the gritty, rebellious image of Rogue.

"She can be black cat not rogue!" commented one X user.

"No she don’t work black cat pls," said another X user.

"No. Nope. Nada. Pass," said an X user.

Details on Sydney Sweeney and Marvel character Rogue explored

Sydney Sweeney, born on September 12, 1997, is an American actress who has become known for her roles on TV shows like Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, Sharp Objects, and more.

Moreover, Sydney's breakout came on HBO in Euphoria, a series that was met with critical acclaim. In the series, Sweeney played Cassandra "Cassie" Howard, a high-school student.

Cassie is Lexi Howard's (played by Maude Apatow) older sister, and the best friend of Maddy (played by Alexa Demi). The series also featured Zendaya as Rue Bennett, who won the Primetime Emmy Awards for the role in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Besides, Sweeney was also a part of The White Lotus season 1. In the show, she played Olivia Mossbacher, a young woman who goes to a vacation in Hawaii with her family.

Apart from her television work, Sweeney has also appeared in films such as Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the superhero film Madame Web.

Rogue is an American comic book series published by Marvel Comics and primarily associated with the X-Men. The character was developed by writer Chris Claremont and artist Michael Golden.

Rogue first appeared in Avengers Annual #10 in 1981. She is a mutant born with an X-gene that enables her to steal the life force, memories, and powers of anyone she touches.

Initially brought in as an unwilling super-villain, Rogue eventually becomes a part of the X-Men and one of the team's most productive members. In the X-Men film series, the character was played by Anna Paquin.

Sydney Sweeney is currently busy filming The Housemaid.

