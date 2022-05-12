Oscar-winner visual effects artist and James Cameron's collaborator John Bruno partners with Dark Horse to bring 'Navigator' graphic novel

Oscar-winning visual effects artist and filmmaker John Bruno is often known as James Cameron's brilliant collaborator. The duo has never failed to leave us amazed through movies such as Avatar, Terminator 2, Batman Returns, Titanic, and more.

It seems Bruno wants to expand his horizons, and thus, he is venturing into the graphic novel business. Bruno recently partnered with Dark Horse Comics for his first graphic novel, Navigator. The novel's original story has been jointly ideated by John Bruno, Ron Thornton, and Steve Burg. Moreover, John Bruno and William Wisher are also involved in the screenplay.

What is John Bruno's graphic novel Navigator all about?

The novel doesn't have a typical sci-fi storyline, and there's so much more to this new series, which makes it all the more interesting.

The story begins when humankind needs protection from alien invaders. To protect itself, mankind needs the advanced technology of an alien navigator, who is stuck on Europa, Jupiter's moon, and is seeking sanctuary. The novel also looks at the story of a young Marine officer who has to take care of the Earth's defense line. Furthermore, the storyline shows his struggle to reunite with his wife and daughter, who he has not met before.

Navigator is available for the pre-orders (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

The official synopsis of the story reads:

An alien navigator, captured in battle on Jupiter’s fourth moon, Europa, seeks sanctuary. In return, the alien will provide his advanced technology to help defend humankind from the alien force that enslaved him and has come to destroy us. In this backdrop is a story of love and reconciliation between a young Marine officer—placed in command of Earth’s forces—his estranged wife, and Amy, the daughter he’s never met.

Earlier, John Bruno wanted to make a film out of the story, but he instead chose to write a novel. This can be speculated because, in the post-credits, the screenplay is mentioned instead of the script.

The hardcover version of the graphic novel will hit comic stores on January 18, 2023, and local book stores will have it on their shelves on January 31, 2023. Until then, you can pre-order it from websites including Barnes & Noble and Amazon. You can get it in book stores and comic stores at a retail price of $24.99.

Edited by Sayati Das