Penguin Classics Marvel Collection: Release date, where to buy, anthology lists, and all you need to know

In a mother of all collaborations, Marvel comics have teamed up with the renowned publication house Penguin Classics to launch the all-new Penguin Classics Marvel Collection. Classic graphic novels are now considered in league with serious literature, and Penguin Classics is honoring the same by publishing classic superhero stories as an anthology.

Penguin Classics @PenguinClassics Learn more about the iconic Super Heroes coming to Penguin Classics, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America! We're thrilled to partner with @Marvel to announce the upcoming Penguin Classics Marvel Collection!Learn more about the iconic Super Heroes coming to Penguin Classics, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America! bit.ly/3lFsv7c We're thrilled to partner with @Marvel to announce the upcoming Penguin Classics Marvel Collection!⚡️Learn more about the iconic Super Heroes coming to Penguin Classics, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America! bit.ly/3lFsv7c https://t.co/GW48JwHrtK

The comic book company provided a first look at The Amazing Spiderman, Black Panther, and Captain America comics being published as Penguin classics in an iconic black spine paperback for $28, as well as in hardcover for $39.99.

The Penguin Classics Marvel Collection, arriving on June 14, 2022, is now available for pre-order on major e-commerce websites.

The Penguin Classics Marvel Collection has forewords and special notes from prominent comic book writers

The Amazing Spider-Man

Created by legendary duo Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, The Amazing Spiderman Anthology of Penguin Classics Collection contains 12 stories from 1962 to 1964.

The Amazing Spider-Man’s foreword is written by famous American writer and poet Jason Reynolds, writer of acclaimed novels like All American Boys, All Way Down, and graphic novels like Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

The founder of the comic studies program from the University of Oregon, Ben Saunders, will offer scholarly introductions and apparatus, alongside a critical take on the classic Spider-Man graphic novels.

The following comic book issues will be featured in the Spider-Man anthology:

Spider-Man!" from Amazing Fantasy (1962) #15

The Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #1 to 4, #9, #10, #13, #14, #17 to 19

"Goodbye to Linda Brown" from Strange Tales (1962) #97

"How Stan Lee and Steve Ditko Create Spider-Man!" from The Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #1

Black Panther

Sasuke @Ichigo_uchiha10

FA of Black Panther.

Hope this comes to Fantastic Four(1961) #52FA of Black Panther.Hope this comes to #veve soon! Fantastic Four(1961) #52 FA of Black Panther. Hope this comes to #veve soon! https://t.co/x4QiImHfpM

Black Panther is the second anthology series offered by Penguin Classics Collection. The graphic novels contain the debut appearance of T’Challa in Fantastic Four (1961) #52-#53. The series also contains the origin story of Black Panther (1966) as well as the 1970’s complete solo story arc of Panther’s Rage series.

The anthology also includes the following:

Jungle Action series (1972) #6-21

Acclaimed Nigerian American writer Nnedi Okorafor, famous for novels like Binti, Akata Witch, Akata Warrior and graphic novels like Black Panther: Long Live The King and Shuri: Wakanda Forever, has written the foreword for the Black Panther series.

Ben Saunders will provide a series introduction on the significance of Black Panther in Marvel Comics.

Captain America

Heritage Auctions @HeritageAuction



And all 10 pages from Cap’s first Silver Age solo story, drawn by

fal.cn/3n3Ht

#CaptainAmerica #CGCcomics A Near-Mint Copy of ‘Captain America Comics’ No. 1 Storms Historic Comics Auction This April.And all 10 pages from Cap’s first Silver Age solo story, drawn by #JackKirby , make auction debut at Heritage. A Near-Mint Copy of ‘Captain America Comics’ No. 1 Storms Historic Comics Auction This April. And all 10 pages from Cap’s first Silver Age solo story, drawn by #JackKirby, make auction debut at Heritage. 💥fal.cn/3n3Ht#CaptainAmerica #CGCcomics https://t.co/I2DaYjVmpa

The final series of the collection will showcase Captain America’s first appearance in 1941's Captain America Comics #1. The series will follow the adventures of Captain America during World War 2 in a series of comics published in 1960s.

The comics in the series include the following Captain America stories:

Tales of Suspense (1959) #59, #63-68, #75-81, #92-95, #110-113

Captain America...Commie Smasher" from Captain America (1941) #78

Gene Luen Yang, an American cartoonist, comic book expert, and author of various acclaimed graphic novels like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Shang Chi, has provided a foreword for the Captain America series. Ben Saunders has also spoken about the significance of Captain America in pop culture.

Edited by Saman