“Reed Richards is supposed to be pretty”: Mixed reactions surface over Adam Driver’s Marvel casting

The news of Adam Driver’s potential casting as Reed Richards in MCU’s Fantastic Four has taken the internet by storm. Industry insider Daniel RPK broke the news that Adam Driver is in final talks with Marvel to play Mr. Fantastic. Right after that, we got several fan reactions on the matter, but all of them weren’t in his favor. One fan, in particular, claimed that Reed Richards needs a better-looking actor.

This wasn’t the only negative reaction, as there were multiple others. But many also showed support and enthusiasm for the Star Wars actor to join the MCU, while others were just confused over the fact that so many actors have been rumored to play Reed Richards till now.

Marvel fans react to Adam Driver being cast as Reed Richards

As per Grace Randolph, Adam Driver hasn’t been officially cast as Mr. Fantastic yet. According to her sources, Marvel has offered to cast Driver as Reed Richards, and the ball is in his court now. It is upon him to either accept, deny, or negotiate the offer.

But as far as fans are concerned, the following reactions show how they feel:

Ty ➃ @ClobberinTyme one day John Krasinski is playing Reed Richards, then it’s Diego Luna, then it’s Adam Driver, then it’s John K again, and now we’re back to Adam Driver- all these Fantastic Four casting rumors need to END one day John Krasinski is playing Reed Richards, then it’s Diego Luna, then it’s Adam Driver, then it’s John K again, and now we’re back to Adam Driver- all these Fantastic Four casting rumors need to END https://t.co/b34TkkLdXz

Francesca Rivera @fbrivera i do not want to talk about this rumored reed richards casting unless it is PENN BADGLEY i do not want to talk about this rumored reed richards casting unless it is PENN BADGLEY

Sep @WandaxWiccan Streets saying Adam Driver is in final talks to be Reed Richards... Streets saying Adam Driver is in final talks to be Reed Richards... https://t.co/DVfnWfWc9J

Ty ➃ @ClobberinTyme now i need some of y’all to slow down on using Miles Teller’s Reed Richards as a means of shitting on Adam Driver potentially in the role cause the last thing i need is twitter to enter a Fant4stic revisionist era like let’s not get CRAZY here now i need some of y’all to slow down on using Miles Teller’s Reed Richards as a means of shitting on Adam Driver potentially in the role cause the last thing i need is twitter to enter a Fant4stic revisionist era like let’s not get CRAZY here

Coy Jandreau @CoyJandreau Adam Driver as Reed Richards? Adam Driver as Reed Richards? https://t.co/7CAtU1BShB

Connor Behrens @ConnorBehrens #MrFantastic I would be more than happy with Adam Driver as Reed Richards. We saw he can go from a meek nerd to a confident businessman in #HouseOfGucci , so I could see him nailing Reed. #FantasticFour I would be more than happy with Adam Driver as Reed Richards. We saw he can go from a meek nerd to a confident businessman in #HouseOfGucci, so I could see him nailing Reed. #FantasticFour #MrFantastic https://t.co/H0eiQYAcKB

Those expecting to see John Krasinski return as Reed Richards after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be disappointed. But he couldn’t have returned because he is busy with projects such as Imaginary Friends and A Quiet Place II. His appearance in Doctor Strange 2 was more of a fan service than a regular role.

Meanwhile, Driver could join Fantastic Four and become the main variant of Richards. People familiar with his work in Star Wars and other movies such as Logan Lucky, Marriage Story, 65, and The Last Duel, amongst others, know what he could bring to the table.

Why Adam Driver is a great choice for Reed Richards

Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic in MCU (Image via Marvel)

Driver, known for playing Kylo Ren, has shown that he can play characters that walk the fine line between a hero and an antihero. Reed Richards may be the smartest man alive, but he isn’t the nicest man alive personality-wise. More often than not, his intellect makes him seem snarky and rude to others in the room, including his wife, Sue Storm.

So, Adam Driver might just be the perfect actor to play such a complex character in the MCU. After all, his appearance on Saturday Night Live has proven that he can also pull off a nerdy look, which will come in handy when he portrays MCU’s smartest man alive.

His only minor drawback might be that he isn’t the biggest crowd-puller at the box office. His films mostly make money when he is part of an ensemble cast and an important franchise like Star Wars. So if he gets cast in Fantastic Four, then Marvel might have to bring in some other big names for Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grim.

On top of that, the movie would need a familiar villain like Doctor Doom to excite fans. With these boxes ticked, Adam Driver could be a great pick because of his acting prowess.

Directed by Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

