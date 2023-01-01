Henry Cavill joining Marvel after Superman & The Witcher exits: Reports

The news of Henry Cavill not continuing his journey in DCEU as Superman came as a heartbreak to many fans around the world after James Gunn took the helm to lead DCEU in its future installments. Meanwhile, amid all the chaos of Cavill leaving DCEU and The Witcher, there are reports coming in of him joining Marvel Studios as Captain Britain in the upcoming project Captain America: New World Order.

While some individuals argue that the MCU has tied down good actors to mediocre representations of comic book heroes, the studios have definitely created an atmosphere where the future of superheroes in the film industry can be looked forward to.

That being said, whether or not Cavill will be one of the actors joining the MCU after his successful run in DCEU as Superman will only be revealed in due time. Until then, however, we can take a look at the signs pointing towards Cavill potentially joining the MCU as Captain Britain.

Will Henry Cavill jump ship from DCEU to Marvel to play Captain Britain?

Cavill may be the first star to play Captain Britain on the big screen (Image via Sportskeeda)

As per the rumors coming in, it seems like the former Superman star will probably go on to play Captain Britain in an upcoming MCU project. If the rumors are true, Cavill would be the first star to play the iconic Marvel character on the big screen.

Apart from Cavill, according to some earlier rumors, Ben Affleck could also join MCU as one of Thor's greatest villains, Dario Agger, also known as The Minotaur.

What's interesting here is that amid all the rumors, and Cavill leaving his role as Superman in DCEU, there's an open space for Fiege to bring him under the MCU's banner in Captain America: New World Order. Furthermore, this lines up perfectly with Cavill not returning to his role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher season 3.

For those who know little to nothing about Captain Britain, Dr. Brian Braddock is a part of Captain Britain Corps and a champion of the British Isles and its people. The character's powers come from a mystical Amulet of Right given to him by the legendary sorcerer Merlyn.

Henry Cavill doesn't want to pick up a Marvel character that has already been portrayed before

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill was asked which Marvel character he would like to play in the future. At the time, Cavill plainly said that he wished to take on a Marvel character that has never been portrayed before. Henry Cavill said:

"I have the internet, and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

All said and done, there have been no confirmed reports so far about Henry Cavill signing up for any Marvel roles in the future.

