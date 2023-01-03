Is Netflix planning to reboot The Witcher anew from season 1? And will Henry Cavill be rejoining the franchise as Geralt of Rivia? These are some of the questions that have been floating around since the final episode of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The ending of Blood Origin has sparked rumors about Cavill's potential return to the series, with many saying that the creators might pull off a 360 degree turn and take Witcher back to its roots. The latter fan theory emerged courtesy of the YouTube podcast, The Black Pill Stream.

During one of the live streams of The Black Pill Stream, the host of Sporking News Podcast can be heard hinting at this possibility when they say that the showmakers are "going to start from season 1."

The creators would have to take drastic measures to bring Cavill back as Geralt in The Witcher, says the Sporking News Podcast

Sophia Brown and Laurence O'Fuarain in Blood Origin (Image via IMDb)

For those unaware, Blood Origin is set a thousand years before the events of Netflix's The Witcher and shows seven outcasts in a world dominated by elves.

The series comes courtesy of creators Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra, with the latter also serving as the writer for the show.

The theory that Netflix will be rebooting the Witcher series was first put forward by Sporking News Podcast during one of his live streams with The Black Pill Stream. Make sure to jump to the one-hour mark on the video to learn about the said theory.

According to the podcast, which was filmed after the finale of Blood Origin, if Netflix wanted to recast Henry Cavill for the role of Geralt, they would have to take drastic measures to justify the same.

The host further went on to say that the showmakers will redo the whole series with a new actor:

"They’re either going to write Geralt out completely and have a different Witcher, or Hemsworth is going to take the role over but they’re going to start from season one again and it’s just going to be a different story."

The Sporking News Podcast host elaborated on the theory a little more by talking about the end credits scene of Blood Origin's final episode, which was titled Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem.

During the final episode, we see Mage Avallac'h transported to the city of Cintra some 1500 years into the future, where he sees young Siri playing dice on the streets.

The podcast noted that the same game was depicted in the first season of The Witcher on Netflix. During a scene in the 2019 series, Siri found herself full of uneasiness as someone was gazing at her.

Freya Allan (Image credits Netflix)

As opposed to Siri noticing that the gaze she felt was of Geralt, which was revealed in later episodes, Blood Origin retcons the story to fit in the perspective that Siri feels the gaze of Avallac'h, who is shown smirking in response. This also clearly shows that the producers are eliminating traces of Cavill from the show.

This is where things get interesting. By making a small change in the story, and at a time when the core of the story is being developed, the creators have allowed themselves a chance to mold the sequel in another direction.

Whether or not the direction will differ from what fans saw in the previous seasons will be revealed in due time. It is highly unlikely that Henry Cavill will be making a comeback to the show after Hissrich said that the new Witcher will be slightly different than expected.

