The Witcher: Blood Origin ending explained- What was the Conjunction of the Spheres?

The Witcher: Blood Origin, based on the story that led to the development of the Henry Cavill-starrer hit, The Witcher, premiered on December 25, 2022, on Netflix, shedding light on some important events set almost 1200 years before the events of the original show. Among the major crises, the final episode saw many important developments, including the Conjunction of the Spheres, something that will have a deep-lying effect on the future of the series.

The series had only four episodes and failed to make the mark of its prequel, but had many plot points that needed solving in the final episode. The series starred Sophia Brown as Éile, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Michelle Yeoh as Scian, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Dylan William Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor, Mirren Mack as Princess Merwyn, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin Bréacc Glas, and Francesca Mills as Meldof.

The Witcher @witchernetflix #TheWitcher prequel series Blood Origin will dive into the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves colided. #TheWitcher prequel series Blood Origin will dive into the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves colided. https://t.co/2Vg20UUDtj

The Witcher: Blood Origin ending- A culmination of prophecies, fights, and the future

Netflix @netflix When in doubt, always team up with Michelle Yeoh!



The Witcher: Blood Origin is now on Netflix. When in doubt, always team up with Michelle Yeoh! The Witcher: Blood Origin is now on Netflix. https://t.co/JUT7c6y5a6

The Witcher: Blood Origin established almost too much, too quickly, by the time the final installment of the series arrived. The finale began with the gang trying to infiltrate Xin’trea. Things start out smoothly when Eile, Fjall, and the others mount an attack on Merwyn, but Fjall goes on to become the first prototype of a Witcher.

He is killed by Elie in the final episode when he is unable to control the Chaos energy, which transforms him into a beast. The final episode also sees Eile stab Merwyn to death, ending that arc as well. The exchange between Elie and Fjall brings an emotional end to the battle, but then the Conjunction of the Spheres occurs.

This happens when Syndril’s plan to merge with Balor and use the combined power backfires, shattering time and space apart. This leads to different realities bleeding into one another. Many humans are drawn into the world unwillingly. This marks the beginning of a new era, which is also confirmed by the narrator. This is perhaps one of the most significant changes that will lead to the future of the franchise.

The Witcher @witchernetflix It's the final day of Witchmas, friends! Here's a very special parting gift... It's the final day of Witchmas, friends! Here's a very special parting gift... 🎶 https://t.co/kwAawZZCmn

The episode then skips forward a few months, where we see Eile pregnant. It was Fjall's child. Ithlinne made a prophecy about the newborn, saying:

"The time of the spheres is upon us. Aen Seidhe lost across the skies. Cast adrift in time. Ever searching for love… Lost. And left behind. The Lark’s seed shall carry forth the first note of a song that ends all times, and one of her blood shall sing the last."

This prophecy strongly marked what lay ahead in the series, with the Conjunction of Spheres as a driving factor in the story. Of course, The Witcher 3 will follow up on this as it explores Eredin and his men, who will feature in the upcoming season of the show as The Wild Hunt.

The final episode explained the origin story of the Witcher and also drew a concrete connection with the world of the original series.

All the episodes of The Witcher: Blood Origin are now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes