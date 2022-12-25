The Witcher: Blood Origin cast list and characters explored

Netflix is releasing The Witcher: Blood Origin on Sunday, December 25, 2022. The fantasy series is set more than a thousand years before the events of The Witcher and is going to be a treat for fans of the franchise.

The series will chronicle the evolution of numerous important characters who will play a huge role in the later Witcher series. Although it will comprise only four episodes, The Witcher: Blood Origin will narrate the tale of the creation of the first Witcher, as well as the events that lead to the “Conjunction of the Spheres.”

The cast of the show includes actors like Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Joey Batey, and several others, who are known for their phenomenal performances. So, it comes as no surprise that fans are curious to learn more about the actors involved in the production of the much-anticipated series.

The Witcher: Blood Origin has a star-studded cast list

Sophia Brown as Éile

Sophia Brown stars as Éile, a former warrior of the Queen’s guard, who is blessed with an angelic voice and decides to part with her former life in order to carve her own path by becoming a traveling musician.

Brown is British and has appeared in several movies and shows like Marcella, Clique, Giri/Haji, The Capture, etc. She has also trained in ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance.

Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall

Irish actor Laurence O'Fuarain plays the role of Fjall, a man who was born into a clan of ruthless warriors committed to protecting the King. However, Fjall eventually changed course to seek revenge.

Relatively new to the industry, O'Fuarain has previously appeared in popular shows like Game of Thrones, Rebellion, Into the Badlands, Viking Destiny, Don’t GO, and Black ‘47.

In a recent interview, he spoke about his role in The Witcher: Blood Origin, saying:

"We have all these new characters that no one's met before. We have the Band of Seven. I think really people are going to gravitate toward the group of warriors that are traveling across the Continent. Yeah, I think it's going to be a smash."

Michelle Yeoh as Scian

Veteran Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh will play Scian in the upcoming fantasy mini-series. She is the last remaining member of a nomadic tribe of sword elves who has her eyes set on a priceless blade that was robbed from her people.

Yeoh has starred in over 50 films and shows in her illustrious career and has played many high-profile roles over the years. She is Miss Malaysia 1995 and has numerous awards and recognitions under her belt for her acting and movie stunts.

Other actors appearing in key roles include:

Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor

Mirren Mack as Merwyn

Nathaniel Curtis as Brían

Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut

Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin

Lizzie Annis as Zacaré

Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death"

Francesca Mills as Meldof

Amy Murray as Fenrik

Zach Wyatt as Syndril

Aidan O'Callaghan as Kareg

Karlina Grace-Paseda as Cethlenn

Kim Adis as Ket

Hebe Beardsall as Catrin

Tomisin Ajani as Captain Olyf

Zachary Hart as Leifur

Minnie Driver as Seanchai

Jordan Whitby as Jaonos

Daniel Boyarsky as Sabadel

Joey Batey as Jaskier

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"More than a thousand years before the events of "The Witcher," seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire."

The Witcher: Blood Origin is created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapted from The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

