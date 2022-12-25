The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who is Sophia Brown? Meet the actress who plays Éile in Netflix's fantasy series

Actress Sophia Brown plays the role of Éile in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. Éile is a warrior who decides to become a traveling musician. Brown's character is expected to play an important part in the show, and viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from her.

Sophia Brown is a prominent actress who's starred in quite a few films and shows like Marcella, The Capture, and many more. The upcoming Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on the platform on December 26, 2022.

Sophia Brown's early life, other film and TV shows, role in The Witcher: Blood Origin, and more details explored

Sophia Brown was born in Northampton, England. She reportedly attended the Arts Educational School in London, from where she graduated, and later enrolled at the Identity School of Acting, situated in Brixton.

Apart from acting, Sophia Brown has also studied dance and reportedly had an interest in performing arts from a young age. During the early days of her career, Brown appeared in small parts in numerous films and shows like Casualty, Disobedience, Guerrilla, and EastEnders, to name a few.

One of her biggest breakthroughs came with the popular BBC thriller show, titled Clique, wherein she played the role of Louise Taggart, for which she received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers.

Sophia Brown later went on to star in shows like Marcella and Giri/Haji, wherein she portrayed the characters of Leanne Hunter and Donna Clark, respectively.

She looks at absolute ease in The Witcher: Blood Origin's trailer, dominating it with her raw charisma and powerful screen presence. Regarding the role of music in the new series, Sophia Brown mentioned during an interview with Screenrant:

''This is the sort of music I would love to sing. Damien Rice is one of my all -ime favorite artists; that sort of folky music is perfect for me, so I just loved rolling with it.''

A quick look at The Witcher: Blood Origin plot and cast

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1,200 years before the events portrayed in Henry Cavill's The Witcher. Fans can expect the show to explore the backstory pertaining to the birth of the first Witcher, whilst also providing a more comprehensive and intimate look at the Elven civilization.

Check out the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors.''

The description further states:

''But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…''

Apart from Sophia Brown, the show features several other talented actors, including Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, and many more. The writers of the show include Declan de Barra, Alex Meenehan, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, Tania Lotia, Kiersten Van Horne, and Tasha Huo.

You can watch The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

