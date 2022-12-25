The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who does Michelle Yeoh play in Netflix's new fantasy series?

Actress Michelle Yeoh stars as Scian in Netflix's highly anticipated prequel to The Witcher, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. One of the show's most interesting and complicated characters, Scian is the last living member of the nomadic tribe who's on an epic quest to find a treasured blade that was snatched from her community.

Michelle Yeoh is a popular Malaysian actress who's starred in several acclaimed movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, and many more. Based on the trailer of the upcoming Netflix show, Yeoh plays a key role in the storyline.

Michelle Yeoh's early life, role in The Witcher: Blood Origin, other projects, and more details explored

Michelle Yeoh was born on August 6, 1962, to Janet Yeoh and Yeoh Kian-teik in Ipoh, Perak, in what was then known as the Federation of Malaya (now Malaysia). As per various reports, Yeoh was interested in acting at a very young age.

She attended the Main Convent Ipoh and later shifted to the UK during her teen years. The actress enrolled at London's Royal Academy of Dance and graduated with a degree in creative arts in 1982.

After participating in various beauty pageants, Michelle Yeoh starred alongside Jackie Chan in a TV commercial, following which she ventured into the action genre, appearing in movies like The Owl vs Bombo and Twinkle, Twinkle, and Lucky Stars.

One of her earliest notable roles was in Corey Yeun's Yes, Madam, wherein she played the character of Senior Inspector Ng, a performance for which she received critical acclaim.

Michelle Yeoh burst onto the Hollywood scene with her role as Wai Lin in the iconic James Bond movie, Tomorrow Never Dies, which features Pierce Brosnan in the lead role. She played another memorable role in Ang Lee's critically acclaimed action film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, as Yu Shu Lien.

Her other notable acting credits include Everything Everywhere All At Once, Reign of Assassins, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Star Trek: Discovery, to name a few.

Michelle Yeoh's role as Scian in The Witcher: Blood Origin seems quite intriguing, and fans can expect the veteran action star to deliver a riveting performance in the show. Yeoh looks in terrific form in the trailer, and this could be her finest-ever performance on TV.

In brief, about The Witcher: Blood Origin cast and plot

A prequel to the hit Netflix series, The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place in an entirely different setting as it goes back more than 1000 years before the events depicted in the Henry Cavill show. Here's a synopsis of the series, as per IMDb:

''More than a thousand years before the events of "The Witcher," seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire.''

The series stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence O'Fuarain, among others, essaying major roles. The trailer is replete with action sequences and promises to do complete justice to the original show.

Don't miss The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

