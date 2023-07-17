Secret Invasion: What are Super Skrulls? Everything to know about the greatest nemesis of Fantastic Four

The latest Marvel show, Secret Invasion has brought in a group called the Super Skrulls. These aliens are known for their adaptability and power. Super Skrulls have gained the abilities of Earth's superheroes making them incredibly strong, fast, and resilient.

In comic books, the first Super Skrull named Kl'rt was granted the powers of the Fantastic Four (Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing) by the Skrull Emperor Dorrek VII. Kl'rts mission was to conquer Earth. He was ultimately defeated by the Fantastic Four. Since then other Super Skrulls, with sets of superhero powers have emerged.

The comic storyline known as the Secret Invasion revealed how these Super Skrulls infiltrated Earth on a scale. They disguised themselves as figures, in governments and organizations to carry out their mission. The Skrulls were recently introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in their TV series, Secret Invasion, despite initially only appearing in comic books.

Unraveling the Mystery: Understanding Super Skrulls in Secret Invasion

Marvel's anticipated series, Secret Invasion premiered on June 21, 2023, signaling the start of Phase Five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With six gripping episodes, the show has already captured the attention of viewers. Currently, four episodes are available on Disney Plus.

The plot of the series revolves around a plan crafted by a group of shape-shifting rebels called Skrulls. Frustrated by promises of alternate habitat, from Nick Fury, the Skrulls, led by their leader General Gravik, aim to seize control of Earth for themselves.

Gravik intends to exploit the chaos of warfare to gain control over the Earth. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

The Skrull leader, Garvik, plans to spark a nuclear conflict, between the United States and Russia. In the first episode, it becomes apparent that Gravik intends to exploit the chaos of warfare to gain control. Because the Skrulls are immune to radiation they would come out unharmed. So that they establish their dominance, on Earth.

As the story unfolds Secret Invasions' second episode reveals that provoking a war is merely the phase of Gravik's grand scheme. Then in the episode, we discover the full scope of the Skrull leader's plot. It turns out he is an engineered entity called Super Skrulls within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In comic books, each Super Skrull has a unique set of abilities usually obtained from one or more members of the Fantastic Four. (Image via Marvel)

In comic books, each Super Skrull has a unique set of remarkable powers usually obtained from one or more members of the Fantastic Four. They can stretch and reshape their bodies like 'Mr. Fantastic', become invisible like the 'Invisible Woman', control and manipulate fire like the 'Human Torch', and possess immense strength and resistance to injury like 'The Thing'.

However, in the present Secret Invasion series storyline, a Super Skrull named Gravik gained the powers of some known characters such as Groot, Cull Obsidian, and even a Frost Beast.

As the series unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate the introduction of these powered Skrulls in upcoming episodes or even future seasons. The series promises to deliver surprises and challenges as it explores the growing strength and threat of the Skrull rebellion.

The difference between Skrulls and Super Skrulls

The Skrulls possess power though they're not, on par with the Super Skrulls. What sets a Super Skrull apart is that it has been genetically modified to harness the abilities of one or even superheroes. In contrast, regular Skrulls are species with a unique talent for shape-shifting.

Super Skrulls aren't always villains. There have been instances in comics where they've acted as champions of justice. Nevertheless, the majority of Super Skrulls are utilized as weapons of warfare by the Skrull Empire. They're frequently deployed on missions to infiltrate Earth and stir up conflict among its inhabitants.