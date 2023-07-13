Secret Invasion episode 4: Is Talos dead? Explained

Secret Invasion episode 4 titled Beloved continued the trend of at least one death per episode. The first episode killed off Maria Hill for good. Episode 2 showcased the death of a Skrull rebel after he was brutally tortured. In Episode 3, fans believed G’iah to be dead, but it appears that she is alive. Now, episode 4 has also ended with the potential demise of her father.

Unsurprisingly, the common link between all these deaths happens to be Gravik, the Skrull leader directly (and indirectly) responsible for every one of those deaths. In three out of four cases, he was the one who delivered the killing blow. While G’iah managed to survive because of her newly gained extremis abilities, people are left asking if Talos would manage to pull off a miracle or not.

Why Talos is dead and will not return in Secret Invasion

Gravik kills Talos (Image via Disney)

Secret Invasion is supposed to be a shocking political thriller series. So far, it has stuck to that and has also been very brutal at times. So, Talos’ death at the hands of Gravik would fit that theme. Even though Skrulls are more durable and stronger than regular humans, a bullet still manages to kill them.

Talos was shot first, and then Gravik also stabbed him in the heart. Furthermore, Nick Fury didn’t try to drag him out, as he knew that his friend was gone, similar to how he knew it with Maria Hill. Since Talos wasn’t turned into a Super Skrull and his lifeless corpse was left lying on the battlefield, it’s safe to assume that he is gone for good.

Talos is dead (Image via Marvel)

There are four other reasons why Talos is truly dead. The first is that it lends weight to the series and makes it feel more meaningful. The second reason is that his sacrifice will ultimately lead to the betterment of his people. He died while trying to save President Ritson, and his cause was to find a home for his people on Earth by showing the good side of Skrulls.

So, his sacrifice might lead to President Ritson legitimizing New Skrullos after Fury defeats Gravik. As a result, Talos will have died a hero. Coming to the third reason, his death will act as a motivator for both Nick Fury and G’iah to take down Gravik by any means necessary.

The fourth reason is that Ben Mendelsohn might have wanted out of the MCU. After all, going through the Talos makeup routine by sitting in the makeup chair for hours puts a strain on everyone. Both Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana wanted an out because of that. So, the creatives behind Secret Invasion would have found a great way to give him an exit from the MCU as well.

Secret Invasion cast and synopsis

Nick Fury in Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel)

Secret Invasion depicts Nick Fury's desperate measures to defend humanity against a Skrull invasion headed by the rebel Skrull Gravik. Sending the Avengers to manage the situation would increase the likelihood of Skrulls taking their place. So, he is all alone in his cause and must take down Gravik by himself.

The official synopsis of Secret Invasion reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.“

The cast of this spy thriller series includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull leader Gravik, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

