Shaktimaan Trilogy: All we know about the big-screen adaptation of Mukesh Khanna's popular show

Shaktimaan is making his way to the big screen. However, no release date has been finalized yet.

Every 90's kid has grown up watching the popular show that was aired on DD national channel from 1997 to 2005. It starred Mukesh Khanna, who was also the producer of the show. He was the one who introduced India to its favorite desi superhero. Also, due to huge popularity, the show got various language translations and aired successfully on different channels.

Shaktimaan trilogy to be developed in a collaboration between Sony Entertainment and Bheeshm International

The trilogy film was announced by Sony on 10 February and an amazing teaser has also been released. In bits between the portrayal of the destruction and the superhero, the following description plays out:

"As darkness and evil prevail over humanity, it's time for him to return. India's most popular and loved hero, superhero, people's hero from the studio that brought the biggest superhero in cinemas."

After this, at the end of the teaser trailer, viewers get a glimpse of our Shakitmaan's logo emblazoned across his chest.

Furthermore, while releasing the teaser, Sony tweeted:

Moreover, for this project, Sony has joined hands with Mukesh Khanna's production house, Bheeshm International.

After the announcement was made regarding the big thing, Mukesh Khanna uploaded a video to his official Instagram account that can be seen below.

Shaktimaan's lead actor yet to be revealed

As of now, there hasn't been any particular mention of who would be the new Shaktimaan. Also, his face has not been disclosed in the teaser trailer. However, by looking at the VFX used, and the physique and costume of India's beloved hero, it can be said that things seem to have evolved a lot and there are many Indian actors out there who will be well-suited for the role.

Based on the superhero's popularity, it is expected that a big name will be (or has been?) chosen to play the legendary character. On top of that, fans are also waiting for Sony to announce the director who would take on this project. Anyway, the project was just revealed to the public, so fans can expect more information about the trilogy to come out this year.

