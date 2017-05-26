Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) and IMPACT Wrestling create history by producing their first ever flagship wrestling show in Mumbai, India

The series of four special episodes will be telecast on Sony SIX and distributed to audiences worldwide.

by Press Release News 26 May 2017, 18:02 IST

Impact Wrestling will have episodes shot on 30th and 31st May.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and IMPACT Wrestling will, for the first time in professional wrestling history, produce the North American-based wrestling promotion show in the bustling city of Mumbai. Episodes of the highly engaging sport which are usually shot in the Northern Subcontinent of America and distributed across the globe will now shoot a segment amidst the welcoming Indian audience.

The four special action-packed episodes with remarkable programming will be shot in a span of 2 days and telecast to an international audience. This would be the first opportunity for IMPACT Wrestling fans in India to engage with their favourite stars in India. The episodes will be shot in the famous entertainment hub of Film City on 30th and 31st May, 2017.

For decades, wrestling has bound Indian audience close together. This will be another chance for fans to come together and witness some of the well-known international wrestling Superstars.

The craze among viewers in the audience is bound to reach another level when the especially-built wrestling arena will welcome some of the biggest names in Impact Wrestling such as Mahabali Shera and Sonjay Dutt. Fans will also see Alberto El Patron, Bobby Lashley, James Storm, Ethan Carter III, Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards, Low Ki, IMPACT Knockout Allie and many more.

Mr. Rajesh Kaul, President, Sports and Distribution, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“The partnership of the sports cluster of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and IMPACT Wresting to produce localised content in India is a landmark step from the Indian perspective as the episodes will be distributed internationally. It has always been our endeavour not only to showcase some of the best international content but also bring prime international properties like IMPACT Wrestling closer to the Indian fans.”

Mr. Ed Nordholm, President, IMPACT Wrestling, Nashville, TN:

“We are excited to make history as we embark on a tour of India, marking the first time an international professional wrestling organisation has staged television tapings in this massive market. The reception in India has been overwhelmingly positive and we're thrilled with the tremendous local support from Sony Pictures Networks India. Our hope is that this will be the first of many tours in India, a passionate market that has supported the IMPACT Wrestling brand for many years.”

Mr. Jeff Jarrett, Chief Creative Officer, IMPACT Wrestling, Nashville, TN:

“I’m thrilled to be going back to India to produce new episodes of our flagship show IMPACT Wrestling that will incorporate the Sony SIX branding. These historic episodes will lead into our blockbuster 15th anniversary Slammiversary event July 2 on pay-per-view, so our fanbase in India can expect to see all our biggest stars in action."

SPN’s proposition is to ensure the visit of IMPACT Wrestling talent engage and entertain their fans in India and across the globe. To capture the attention, the broadcaster is encouraging the stars of IMPACT Wrestling to share their videos with fans while travelling to India.

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will also be experiencing local food and cultural activities. Select Indian fans will get a chance to mingle with some of their favourite wrestling Superstars. Other than the four IMPACT episodes from Mumbai, there will be specific India-centric storylines featured in each show.

Fans can tune into Impact Wrestling on Fridays at 9:00 pm only on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.