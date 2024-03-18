Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 7, titled Extraction, the team grapples with betrayal and trust. Forced to flee their base due to a leak by a potential ally-turned-foe, they confront harsh truths about loyalty and survival. Moreover, Crosshair's personal growth is highlighted as he questions past allegiances.

Notably, the episode sets the stage for deeper revelations and character development in the upcoming episodes. The next episode of the show, i.e., Episode 8, titled Bad Territory, is slated to release on March 20, 2024.

What time will Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 8 be released?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 8, titled Bad Territory, is set to release Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 12 am PT. Following is the episode release schedule across all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 8?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 8 can be watched exclusively on Disney+. This streaming service offers all the episodes of the series, including the latest ones from Season 3. However, to access the show, you need to have a subscription to Disney+.

What can fans expect from Episode 8?

In Episode 8 of Season 3, titled Bad Territory, fans can expect continued exploration of key plot points. The episode will likely provide more clues about the identity of the Shadow Trooper, a character whose true identity has been a central mystery. However, it's unlikely that this episode will fully reveal the true identity of Shadow Trooper.

Furthermore, there's also anticipation around Commander Wolffe's character development as he starts questioning his loyalty to the Empire. Notably, this aligns with his eventual role in Star Wars Rebels where he fights against the Empire.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 7 brief recap

Here's a breakdown of key events that happened in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Extraction episode:

1) Evacuation of the Base: Clone Force 99, Captain Rex, and Howzer have to leave their base on Teth due to a Shadow Trooper revealing their location. However, the Shadow Trooper shoots it down, which, in turn, forces them to crash-land in the jungle. They then make their way to an extraction point where they are to be picked up by Echo.

2) Crosshair's Struggle: Crosshair discusses his changing views on the Empire and the importance of loyalty during the journey to the extraction point. Following this, a significant fight occurs between Crosshair and the Shadow Trooper at a waterfall. In the notable scene, Trooper apparently falls to death.

5) Wolffe's Decision: Despite his loyalty to the Empire, Wolffe lets Clone Force 99 go after being convinced by Rex about the Empire's wrongdoings. The episode concludes with the revelation that the Shadow Trooper has survived the fall. Thereafter, Rex shares with Hunter the need to uncover why Omega is vital to the Empire.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 is available to watch on Disney+.