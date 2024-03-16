What happened to Echo in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? The character's fate explained

Echo is the fifth member of a group of clones with amplified skills in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. He sustains severe injuries during The Clone Wars and is captured by the Separatists. They turn him into a cyborg but prevent him from regaining consciousness. Recently, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 premiered episodes 6 & 7 on Disney+ on March 13, 2024.

The Star Wars: The Bad Batch is part of the Star Wars franchise, following the conclusion of The Clone Wars, when the Republic becomes the Empire and the clones receive Order 66. Bradley Cooper is the voice behind the Bad Batch of genetically mutated clones.

Because of his habit of repeating commands, CT-1409, the clone trooper, is nicknamed Echo. He trains with the "Domino Squad" on Kamino before being commissioned to fight in The Clone Wars. The troopers work closely with Rex and Anakin Skywalker before meeting unfortunate ends.

Echo's fate in Star Wars: The Bad Batch

In the Bad Batch arc of season seven of The Clone Wars, viewers were introduced to Clone Force 99, who teamed up with Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex to save Echo from the evil Wat Tambor.

Despite being unconscious, Echo was kept alive by the Separatists and turned into a cyborg. He had cybernetic implants to support their military efforts. However, Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch came to his aid, and Echo assisted in taking down the Separatists at Anaxes. He chose to enlist in Clone Force 99 following the fight.

After working with Rex and contributing more to the galaxy's resistance against the Empire, Echo left the gang after Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2, episode 8. By abandoning his unit rather than passing away, Echo became the final member of the Domino unit to fall.

Why is Echo still pale?

Echo, a genetic clone of Jango Fett, originally possessed the physical traits of a human male, including black hair, brown eyes, and tan skin. However, after being captured by the Separatists, Echo's appearance drastically changed.

His complexion grew pale from the time spent in stasis, and he underwent several cybernetic enhancements, including a socket arm to replace his right hand. Unfortunately, these modifications left him frail and gaunt, and he lost his hair in the process.

How was Echo revived?

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, season one, Rex and Tech find Echo imprisoned in a stasis chamber, drugged and oblivious to his surroundings. He now has multiple tubes inside of him, and prosthetic limbs have replaced portions of his original limbs.

Rex and Tech figure that Echo was rendered unconscious so that the Separatists might remotely mine his thoughts for knowledge about the Republic's plans for Anaxes. Rex consoles Echo, and he and Tech start working on freeing him. He regains consciousness and gradually remembers everything.

What happened to Echo at the Citadel?

In season three of The Clone Wars, Jedi and the Clone Troopers go to The Citadel, an impenetrable prison where Master Even Piell is imprisoned. Jedi has to somehow save Piell and take the hyperdrive coordinates Piell had in case the enemy finds and misuses them.

To avoid the lifeform detectors upon admission, they all have to freeze in carbonite, which is extremely dangerous. They do succeed but are ambushed on the Citadel's tarmac while leaving.

To prevent the Separatist droids from blowing up their shuttle, they need to remove their gun towers, which is too risky. Echo takes the risk and is shot by one of the droids. The tower is destroyed, and the team manages to escape at the price of Echo's life.

The series Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.