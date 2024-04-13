Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu movie gets 2026 release date from Disney - Everything we know so far 

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu has finally received an official release date. The movie is set to hit the screens on May 22, 2026. It will be directed and probably written by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian & Grogu holds a special place as the first film to bring Star Wars back to the big screen after a hiatus of 7 years since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The movie will not only follow up the controversial Star Wars sequel trilogy, but will also take characters and stories that debuted on Disney+ and bring them to the movie theatre for the first time. The pressure is very high, but given the show’s track record, it’s likely to rise to the occasion.

When is the release date for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu?

According to Lucasfilm's January 9, 2024, press release, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production in 2024. Following that, Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu will hit screens on May 22, 2026. This release date serves as a lead-in to the Memorial Day weekend, allowing the film to perform well at the box office and earn huge profits.

What can fans expect from Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu?

The movie will follow the adventures of Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) and Grogu (the adorable Child), in the Star Wars universe.

Set after the events of the popular streaming series The Mandalorian, after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy is still in turmoil, with remains of the Empire aiming for power.

While The New Republic, led by Mon Mothma, seeks to restore peace and justice to the galaxy, The Imperial Remnant, under the command of a mysterious figure, plots to regain control. The Mandalorian & Grogu might serve as a bridge between the TV series and the broader galactic struggle.

While we await official plot details, it can be expected that the iconic characters might confront their adversaries, uncover secrets, and forge alliances.

Who is in the cast of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu might feature several familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, alongside some new ones. Pedro Pascal may return as Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, alongside Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder.

Grogu, the adorable Child, remains a puppet, so no specific actor is attached to the role yet.

Gina Carano might portray the character of Cara Dune, the fierce warrior-turned-mercenary.

Greef Karga, leader of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild, might be played by Carl Weathers. Rosario Dawson could portray the role of Ahsoka Tano, who has already made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian series.

Katee Sackhoff might portray the role of Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior seeking to reclaim her people’s heritage, while Temuera Morrison might portray the character of Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter. Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, and Omid Abtahi as Dr Pershing might also join the cast of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu releases on May 22, 2026, theatrically.