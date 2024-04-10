The Great North season 4 episodes 9 & 10: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Great North season 4 episodes 9 & 10 are both set to premiere on April 14, 2024, on Fox. This premiere will be the first time in the show's history that two consecutive episodes will drop on the same day. Although not much is known about the upcoming episodes, the makers have released official synopses that give audiences a fair idea about what to expect.

The IMDb gist for episode 9 of The Great North season 4 reads:

"Moon and his friends open a bookstore for the vandalized books thrown out by the new librarian."

The gist for episode 10 of the fourth season of the show reads:

"Judy and Ham realize the school doesn't think they party, so they set out with Aunt Dirt, Kima, Moon, and Crispin to find and party with Doug Delfino, a recently emancipated student."

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers for The Great North season 4 episode 8. Please read at your discretion.

The Great North season 4 episodes 9 & 10: Release date and time

The Great North season 4 episodes 9 & 10, titled Idita-Ruth Adventure and A Chug's Life Adventure, respectively, will be released together on April 14, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT.

The Great North season 4 episodes 9 & 10: Where to watch

The Great North season 4 episodes 9 & 10 will be released on Fox's broadcasting channel on April 14, 2024. Those without a cable network can resort to online streaming options and watch the episodes on Fox's streaming channel or Hulu. Unfortunately, the show is not available to citizens outside of the US. Therefore, interested viewers will have to resolve to alternative means.

One of the best options for viewing The Great North season 4 episodes 9 & 10 is by using a reliable VPN. A number of these are available on the internet, and they will allow you to catch the latest episodes of the show with ease. Here are the steps needed to follow after downloading the VPN on a streaming device.

Switch on the VPN and keep it running through the entire streaming process.

Go to the website, in this case, Fox or Hulu, and set the device's location to the United States.

These three simple steps should allow anyone to watch the show from any part of the world.

A brief recap of The Great North season 4 episode 8

The Great North season 4 episode 8 was released on Fox on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT. The episode was also later made available on Fox and Hulu's streaming platform.

Season 4 episode 8 of Fox's The Great North is titled Bear of Beeftown Adventure. Beef, who is afraid that Carissa is dating someone else, decides to take on a bear from Fat Bear Week. On the other hand, Ham decides to take Aunt Dirt to several gay bars in their town, leaving her uncomfortable.

While waiting for the release of The Great North season 4 episodes 9 & 10, the rest of the episodes for the season are available on Fox and Hulu.