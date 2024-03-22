Where was Hulu's We Were the Lucky Ones shot? Filming locations explored

We Were the Lucky Ones is an upcoming miniseries set to premiere on Hulu this March. The miniseries is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Georgia Hunter.

The historical television series traces the true story of a Jewish family that was separated from each other during World War II. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. “We Were the Lucky Ones” demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds."

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the series traces each member of the family as they have to move across various regions to escape the horrors of the impending war. This article explores the various filming locations that have been used to bring the story to life.

Hulu's We Were the Lucky Ones filming locations

As per Wikipedia, filming for We Were the Lucky Ones started in December 2022 and was completed by spring 2023. The release was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strike last year, and it is finally premiering on Hulu on March 28, 2024.

As per Wikipedia, Bucharest, Romania, was the primary location of filming, while other locations included Málaga and Cádiz in Spain.

1) Bucharest, Romania

We Were the Lucky Ones is set against the backdrop of World War II, and Bucharest, Romania, has served as the principal location of filming for the series. Although the plot follows the characters who are living in Poland and Toulouse, France, the city of Bucharest provides areas to recreate these places.

The capital city of Romania is adorned with architecture from the early 20th century, which makes for the perfect setting for recreating the scenes from the book.

The city of Bucharest is a modern city that still retains its old-world charm, owing to its magnificent historical structures and old pavements, complemented by the scenic river banks of the Dâmbovița River.

2) Andalusia, Spain

Apart from Bucharest, Spain served as the other major filming site for We Were the Lucky Ones. As per the trailer for the series, there are various scenes depicting rugged forest terrain and barren mountains. It can be deduced that Andalusia served as the filming location for these scenes as it is adorned by cliffs and fir forests.

The cities of Malaga, Cadiz, and Jerez also served as important filming locales for the upcoming Hulu series. These cities house medieval structures that fit very well into the narrative of the series. There are various scenes depicting cathedral buildings with planes flying over them, depicting the onset of war. These are very likely to have been filmed across the Andalusian cities mentioned above.

The upcoming series has been directed for television by Thomas Kail. The limited drama stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, and Amit Rahav, among others.

Stay tuned for the Hulu premiere of We Were the Lucky Ones on March 28, 2024.