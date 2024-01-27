Where was Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air shot? All filming locations explored 

Masters of the Air is the latest World War II drama from Apple TV+ and it premiered its first two episodes on Friday, January 26, 2024. Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, the television series narrates the tale of a group of courageous men from the 8th Air Force who, in the face of adversity and togetherness, assisted in the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

The official synopsis of the series as per Apple TV+ reads:

"During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters."

The story follows the US Air Force's 100th Bomb Group across numerous locations captured with grandeur as per the teasers. This article looks at the locations across which Masters of the Air has been filmed.

Masters of the Air has been primarily filmed across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire

Masters of the Air explores the Second World War through the eyes of a group of American pilots who flew risky and lethal missions over Europe as part of the "Bloody 100th" Division. With scenes set in the US, Africa, Europe, and the UK, Masters of the Air offers a global setting. Germany, France, and the Netherlands are the prominent continental European nations featured in the series.

While the series features numerous locations around the globe most of the filming has taken place across regions in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire in the UK. The group of soldiers shown in the series is based out of RAF Station 139 in Thorpe Abbotts in Norfolk. However, some of the scenes showing the military base have been filmed at Dalton Barracks military base in Abingdon, where airplanes have been filmed taxiing around the runway.

As per the Oxford Mail, filming for the series took place in areas around Central Oxford. The news outlet had spotted actors filing for the series in places like Radcliffe Square and they even spotted vintage wartime vehicles parked outside Cattle Street and Bodleian Library in Oxford.

Other areas of Oxfordshire where the filming for the series took place are the Oxford City Centre and the Hemel Hempstead High Street. Another major area where a lot of the filming for Masters of the Air took place is the village of Bedlow in Buckinghamshire.

The Grade II listed Newland Park country house estate in Buckinghamshire was used as the setting for the British Air Force base shown in the series. A special set was built there which served as the landing site for the American planes as shown in the series.

The show has also been shot across other locations in the UK like Trinity Church Square in London, Hemel Hempstead Old Town, and Bovingdon which are both places in Hertfordshire.

The rest of the filming was completed at the Bovingdon Airfield Studios. Bovingdon Airfield Studios is a popular filming site for many films and has previously been used as the place of filming for productions like 1917, Good Omens, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, and the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller Argyle.

Masters of the Air is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+ as it premiered with its first two episodes on January 26, 2024. Subsequent episodes will be released over the weeks leading up to the series finale on March 15, 2024.

