Masters of the Air on Apple TV+: Full cast list

The war drama television series from Apple TV+, Masters of the Air, is all set to premiere on January 26, 2024. The miniseries created by John Shiban and John Orloff has a talented ensemble cast, including Austin Butler to Stephen Campbell Moore. The show is based on Donald L. Miller’s 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for the series reads:

“During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters.”

Austin Butler and others star in Masters of the Air

Austin Butler

Austin Butler plays the role of Major Gale Cleven in Masters of the Air. Born on August 17, 1991, Butler is popular for starring in Academy Award-nominated films and Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, and The CW series.

Butler started his career in the entertainment industry with the comedy series Zoey 101. Following that, he appeared in multiple teen dramas, such as Switched at Birth, Life Unexpected, The Carrie Diaries, and many more.

Butler got his first role in a major Hollywood film in 2019 by appearing in Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the comedy-drama film, he played the role of Tex Watson.

Following that, he starred in a lead role as Elvis Presley in Elvis, which was released in 2022. His performance in the film was praised, which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan is starring as Lt. Curtis Biddick in Masters of the Air. Born on October 18, 1992, Keoghan is an Academy Award-nominated actor who is known for being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Elseworlds.

Besides Marvel and DC, he is also popular for starring in critically acclaimed films. He started his acting career in 2011 by appearing in the crime film Between the Canals.

Keoghan rose to fame in 2017 by starring in the Christopher Nolan-directed historical war thriller Dunkirk, where he played the role of George Mills. Following that, he starred in the psychological thriller film The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which earned him the Irish Film Award.

In 2021, he starred in Marvel’s Eternals as Druig and in 2022, he appeared in Matt Reeve’s The Batman as The Joker.

Callum Turner

Callum Turner stars as Major John Egan in Masters of the Air. Born on February 15, 1990, Callum is known for appearing in multiple television series and big-budget Hollywood features. He started his career as a fashion model in 2010 and later explored his acting skills with Think of England, which is a short student film for the University of Hertfordshire.

Turner starred in a lead role in the British drama film Queen and Country, which was released in 2012.

In 2018, he became part of the Harry Potter Wizarding World by starring in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). He played the role of Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beast films.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa is playing the role of 2N Lt. Robert Daniels in Masters of the Air. Born on October 15, 1992, Gatwa is known for his roles in popular Netflix and BBC series.

He started his career by performing at the Dundee Repertory Theatre. In 2014, he played the role of Mercutio in the Romeo & Juliet play, which earned him an Ian Charleson Award nomination.

Gatwa rose to fame by starring in the Netflix British teen comedy television series Sex Education, which aired for a total of four seasons and 32 episodes from January 2019 to September 2023.

He played the role of Eric Effiong in the Netflix series, which earned him a BAFTA Scotland Award and three BAFTA Television Award nominations. In 2023, he also starred in the sci-fi series Doctor Who.

Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle is playing the role of Major Harry Crosby in Masters of the Air. Born on June 8, 1994, Boyle is known for appearing in plays, which earned him critical acclaim.

He started his career by performing on the London Stage. He rose to fame by starring in the British play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), where he played the role of Scorpius Malfoy.

Boyle’s performance as Malfoy in the Harry Potter play earned him the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Laurence Oliver Award. He also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Following that, he also appeared in the 2019 biographical drama film Tolkien, where he played the role of Geoffrey Bache Smith.

The other actors in the ensemble cast of Masters of the Air include Nikolai Kinski, Stephen Campbell Moore, Isabel May, Nate Mann, Kai Alexander, James Murray, Freddy Carter, Louis Greatorex, Adam Long, Jordan Coulson, and Laurie Davidson.

Stay tuned to know more about the series as it premieres on Apple TV+ in a few days.