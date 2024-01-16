Is Masters of the Air based on a true story? Details explored ahead of Apple TV+ premiere 

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks collaborated back in 2001 for the iconic HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. Its sequel, the Masters of the Air miniseries, is now set to air in 2024. Spielberg and Tom Hanks will act as producers, while the likes of Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and Tim Van Patten will be part of the directing team.

Set to premiere on January 26 on Apple TV+, the miniseries has led to a lot of excitement among fans, who wonder if it is based on a real story, just like its prequel.

Masters of the Air is indeed based on a real story

Masters of the Air, much like Band of Brothers, is based on a historical novel. The series takes inspiration from Donald L. Miller's book of the same name and sheds light on the kind of lives the American Eighth Air Force's bomber boys lived.

The book sheds light on the world’s first and only bomber war and is based on interviews, British, German, and American archives, and more. As per Amazon, its summary reads:

"Masters of the Air’ is the deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. With the narrative power of fiction, Donald Miller takes you on a harrowing ride through the fire-filled skies over Berlin, Hanover, and Dresden and describes the terrible cost of bombing for the German people."

The upcoming series will commemorate America’s Bomber Boys that fought against Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Hence, created based on historical reality, the series will include various personal accounts of the Bomber Boy crews who fought in Berlin, Hanover, and Dresden.

The plot will primarily deal with the 100th Bomb Group, which is often nicknamed the 'Bloody 100th’ due to the numerous challenges and losses they faced during their missions. The book by Donald Miller gives an in-depth look into the kind of missions they took up, and is based on historical accounts and statistics.

Hence, the overall story is indeed based on real-life events.

What to expect from Masters of the Air?

The 9-part series will look into some bombing expeditions that took place in the heart of Nazi Germany during World War II. Germany was famously in a strong position for a considerable period before aerial bombardments from multiple nations brought forth a balance in power.

The narrative will also reveal a range of previously unheard-of stories, which has resulted in intense excitement among fans. It is also important to note that Masters of the Air is expected to be a standalone mini-series and will not be a continuation of Band of Brothers.

While Tom Hanks himself is not taking on a role in the title, he is one of the executive producers. The series is set to feature a stellar cast, with Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and Anthony Boyle taking on pivotal roles.

Set to be released on January 26, Masters of the Air will be available to stream on Apple TV+.