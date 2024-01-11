6 World War II shows like Masters of the Air you can watch right now

One of the most anticipated series releasing in January 2024 is the World War II show, Masters of the Air. Based on a book by Donald L. Miller, it will focus on the risky missions undertaken by the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Forces. During World War II, this particular unit became known as the "Bloody Hundredth" because it incurred heavy losses in the line of combat.

The upcoming World War II show stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan, among others, in notable roles. Even though filming began back in 2021, the show faced several setbacks. However, for the most part, the delay can be attributed to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given that it will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024, the long wait will soon be over.

In the meantime, cinephiles interested in World War II shows can indulge in other worthy titles that present captivating stories from the frontlines.

Band of Brothers, World on Fire, and four other World War II shows that celebrate tales of bravery and resilience

1) Band of Brothers (2001)

It is interesting to note that the upcoming series, Masters of the Air, is a companion to this World War II show created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. It offers viewers insight into the series of events experienced by the members of E Company of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

Like Masters of the Air, this show is also an adaptation. Band of Brothers is based on a book written by historian Stephen E. Ambrose. It stars Kirk Acevedo, Eion Bailey, and Michael Cudlitz, among others. Beautifully made and well-acted, this emotional show with 10 episodes depicts how the horrors of war impacted the soldiers who served in it.

2) Foyle's War (2002)

This World War II show doesn't specifically focus on the events on the frontlines. Instead, it explores how lawbreakers took advantage of the chaos caused by the war.

Michael Kitchen plays Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle, who solves different cases with the help of Detective Sergeant Paul Milner, played by Anthony Howell, and his driver Sam, portrayed by Honeysuckle Weeks.

Imaginative and intelligently-written, this show ran for eight seasons and ended with 28 episodes. It is especially interesting as it shows another perspective of the war and the impact it had on society.

3) The Heavy Water War (2015)

Comprising only six episodes, this World War II show will appeal to fans of the 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer. Like the biopic, The Heavy Water War also focuses on the race to build an atomic bomb during World War II. It details the way in which the Allies stopped the Nazis from acquiring the heavy-water they needed to create nuclear weapons.

Even though the story has fictionalized elements, it is still an engrossing watch, thanks to the well-paced script complemented by memorable performances. It also sheds light on one of the lesser-known stories from the war.

4) X Company (2015)

Specially trained agents form the core of this World War II show. Starring Évelyne Brochu, Jack Laskey, Warren Brown, and others, it focuses on five recruits who receive special training at a secret Canadian training facility. They are then sent out as agents in Europe.

Viewers looking for a thrilling World War II show won't be disappointed with tX Company. It has three seasons and 28 episodes in total. The script throws light on the devastation caused by wars, and the many hard lessons that generations should learn from history so as to not repeat them.

5) World on Fire (2019)

In this World War II show, the well-written narrative showcases how wars don't only affect those on the battlefield. It also impacts the lives of ordinary people who are doing the best they can to survive and thrive under harsh circumstances. It stars Jonah Hauer-King, Helen Hunt, and Sean Bean, among others.

One of the biggest highlights of this show is the talented ensemble cast, each of whom brings something worthwhile to the table. The layered storytelling and striking cinematography add to the viewing experience. It has two seasons and comprises 13 episodes.

6) Atlantic Crossing (2020)

With a total of eight episodes, this World War II show explores the bond between President Franklin Roosevelt and the Crown Princess Martha of Norway. Sofia Helin plays the Crown Princess who has to flee her own country after the Nazi Invasion of Norway in 1940. It focuses on her interactions with Roosevelt after she takes refuge in the United States.

While several elements in the story have been fictionalized for entertainment purposes, it is still worth watching as it throws light on a lesser-known part of history. The actors do a great job of creating enough chemistry and intrigue to keep the viewers hooked.

Like Masters of the Air, these World War II shows also focus on different aspects of the war and the way it impacted millions of people, both at the frontline and back at home.