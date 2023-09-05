Fact Check: Is Tom Hanks set to play Osama Bin Laden in upcoming Netflix series? Viral photo debunked

A picture of Tom Hanks has been going viral on social media, which shows the actor in the avatar of the terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden. The image is being shared on multiple platforms and has Netflix’s logo on it. It also has Tom Hank’s name on the poster, along with an image of a T-shirt, with the same poster.

However, neither Tom Hanks, nor Netflix has made any official announcement about the collaboration or the series, and there is no information about the Netflix series on any of the websites on the internet.

However, the same image of Tom Hanks in the avatar of Osama Bin Laden existed on a Reddit thread, where someone had placed it in the “Memes” category.

On the other hand, many social media users commented below the image and stated how they felt that the image was created by some AI tool. Hence, the image is not real, and Tom Hanks portraying the character of Osama Bin Laden in a new Netflix series is fake, and not true.

Tom Hanks not playing Osama Bin Laden in upcoming Netflix movie

Social media is full of information, but it is also the platform that houses many fake news pieces, and misinformation that many people end up believing. Something similar happened when a poster of Tom Hanks in the avatar of Osama Bin Laden started floating on social media.

Social media users reacted to Hanks image, where he can be seen in the avatar of Osama Bin Laden. (Image via Instagram)

As someone created the image using some AI tool, netizens ended up believing that Netflix is really coming up with a series where Tom Hanks is playing the character of the terrorist.

However, there were many others too who did not fall prey to the claims, and stated how they felt that the poster was fake.

As the Instagram account, @darkmatterincorp shared the image on social media, here is how netizens reacted:

While the image has been debunked and proven to be fake, it once again raises the concern of how people fall into the trap and end up believing in the fake news being shared on the internet.

It is advisable that one should not share the news or images unless they have been verified or shared by reliable sources.