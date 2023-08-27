Why was Robert O Neill arrested? Charges against former US SEAL NAVY SEAL who reportedly killed Bin Laden explored

On August 23, 2023, Robert O Neill, a former Navy SEAL who alleged to have killed international terrorist Osama bin Laden, was reportedly arrested in Texas, USA. According to jail records, O Neill, who is 47 years old, was booked into jail on Wednesday and was released the same day on $3,500 bond.

Frisco police stated in a written statement obtained by The Dallas Morning News that Robert O Neill has faced a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault inflicting bodily harm and a Class C misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. However, only the assault charge is listed in the jail records.

However, Frisco police denied to give any additional details regarding the arrest. On the other hand, O Neill also did not reply or made any comment regarding the same, which is why it was unclear whether or not he was represented by an attorney.

Robert O Neill, who claimed to kill the terrorist Osama bin Laden, has earlier been arrested as well

Robert O Neill is a former US Navy SEAL, television news commentator, and author. Following his participation in the May 2011 Operation Neptune Spear with SEAL Team Six, O Neill sparked controversy by allegedly claiming to be the lone individual who killed Osama bin Laden, who was the leader of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda and the mastermind behind the 9/11 attack.

Robert O Neill claimed to have killed Bin Laden (Image via X / @jdmiles11 / Associated Press)

Robert O Neill first stated in 2014 that he fired the rounds that killed bin Laden in 2011, but his claims faded following his military retirement in 2012. On the other hand, the US government is yet to confirm or reject his claims.

On August 23, 2023, he was arrested in Texas for public intoxication and assault. Police statement states that he had faced multiple charges - the first one was "a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication" and the second one was "a misdemeanor charge of assault inflicting bodily harm."

However, this is not the first time that he had been arrested. As per CBS News, earlier in 2016, he was charged with DUI. However, the prosecutors in Montana dropped the DUI allegation against him. According to the Montana Standard, it was agreed that the charge originated from the prescription medication that he used to manage a problem related to his military service.

Moreover, in 2020, he reportedly made headlines in 2020 when Delta Air Lines penalized him for removing his face mask during a trip when passengers were forced to wear one to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Robert O Neill is a resident of Montana

As far as his personal life goes, Robert O Neill was born on April 10, 1976, in Butte, Montana. He attended the Montana Technological University after graduating from Butte Central High School in 1994. Later, O Neill got married in March 2004, but he and his wife divorced in February 2013.

Robert J O'Neill had already been charged many times (Image via Facebook / Robert J O'Neill)

The former SEAL Team 6 member has four Bronze Stars, a Joint Service Commendation Medal, and two Silver Stars. In addition, he has authored a biography titled The Operator, which elaborates on his military service.

O Neill is also a supporter of Armed Forces Brewing Co., a Virginia microbrewery founded in the aftermath of the controversy around Bud Light's sponsorship of LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney.