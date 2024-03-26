The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story drops teaser release date- Everything you need to know

After months of being stuck in limbo, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is finally set to drop on YouTube on March 27. The animated short film will give us a tiny look into Miles Morales' career as Spider-Man and will be a part of the ongoing Spider-Verse animated films that are being released by Sony.

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is currently on a timer on YouTube. As far as the story goes, it will follow Miles Morales as he deals with a panic attack. The film will, once again, star Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales, and he will be joined by Bryan Tyree Henry as he reprises his role as Jefferson Davis, Miles' father.

What is The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story about?

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is a short film that is seemingly set between the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and is directed by Jarelle Dampier. The film will feature a closer look into Miles Morales as it will see him deal with anxiety due to his trying to manage his personal and superhero lives side-by-side.

As per Sony Pictures Animation, the official synopsis of the film reads:

"In the genre-bending thriller The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, and student while acting as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil."

The film is being released with the Kevin Love Fund

Expand Tweet

Sony Pictures Animation is teaming up with the Kevin Love Fund to release The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story on YouTube. With the central focus being that Miles Morales is going through anxiety himself, the short film is going to be rolled into Kevin Love Fund's own plan that will focus on mental health, "The Hero Within."

Variety reports that the entire focus of the plan is to encourage students to talk about their own stories through the lens of mental health awareness and engage in an interactive curriculum.

What time does the short film release?

Expand Tweet

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story will be released at 6 a.m. PT worldwide exclusively on Sony Pictures Animation's YouTube channel. The film officially premiered on June 12, 2023, just after the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters, and debuted at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. However, it's unknown why the movie has taken this long to reach the public eye.

On a coincidental occasion, the third entry in the Spider-Verse franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was set to debut this week as well. However, the film was indefinitely delayed due to the amount of work that was yet to be done on it and also the fact that the production was affected by the writers and actors' strike last year.

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story premieres tomorrow on YouTube.