The Witcher season 3: Why does Tissaia kill herself? Explained

Netflix's The Witcher season 3 unveiled an unprecedented level of chaos, death, and destruction, a spectacle that hasn't been seen since the conclusion of the inaugural season.

The events succeeding the grand Thanedd Ball in the first volume catapult the storyline into a fierce battle at the onset of the second volume, causing the devastation of Aretuza and altering the dynamics between characters and factions across the Continent. At the crux of this tumultuous change, we find Tissaia de Vries, the leader of the mages.

Tissaia, a central figure since the show's commencement, won't accompany us into The Witcher's fourth season. This piece aims to dissect the circumstances leading to Tissaia de Vries' heartbreaking end and explore the motives behind her decision to take her own life in The Witcher season 3.

Content warning: The following content contains discussions of suicide. Please proceed with caution.

Tissaia's role and tragic demise in The Witcher season 3: Exploring the aftermath

The Witcher Season 3: The untold story of Tissaia de Vries' tragic end (Image via Netflix)

Tissaia de Vries, a character brought to life by the phenomenal MyAnna Buring, was a cornerstone in the supporting cast of The Witcher season 3. She played a vital role in the narrative, leading the mages and navigating the tumultuous politics of the Continent.

However, the catastrophic events at Thanedd and Aretuza take a severe toll on her. Following the conflict at Thanedd and the subsequent destruction of Aretuza, Tissaia is ridden with guilt, especially as she has not heeded Yennefer's warnings.

These cataclysms, combined with her exertion of a vast amount of magic in battling the enemies attacking Aretuza and Thanedd, leave her significantly weakened. In this state, Tissaia begins to feel that her tenure as a formidable sorceress and mentor to Yennefer has come to a close.

Before ending her life, Tissaia leaves behind a touching letter for Yennefer. The letter outlines her hopes for Yennefer's future and refers to a proverb: 'Sometimes a flower is just a flower, and the best thing it can do for us is die.' Her death, undoubtedly a significant blow to the ensemble, propels the narrative in a new direction.

Yennefer, in the wake of Tissaia's death, founds the Lodge of Sorceresses. She aims to sustain the mages' influence on the Continent following Aretuza's fall and address the power vacuum, resulting from Tissaia's absence.

Tissaia's death leaves a palpable void in the power dynamics of the Continent, particularly among the mages, where she had been a figure of unity.

Tissaia's exit from the series, along with that of Henry Cavill, marks a significant shift in the narrative and will inevitably impact the show's dynamic. Her character, wonderfully embodied by MyAnna Buring, will be sorely missed as the series progresses.

