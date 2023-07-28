The Witcher Season 3 ending explained: Is Falka related to Ciri, the heart-rending fate of Tissaia

The final chapter of The Witcher Season 3 presented a masterful tapestry of fantasy storytelling that expertly navigated dramatic twists and harrowing narratives, leaving audiences stunned and deeply moved. Henry Cavill's inimitable portrayal of the stoic and formidable Geralt of Rivia reached its poignant culmination, carving an indelible impact on the series' storyline.

His departure from the show adds an element of bitter-sweetness as viewers say farewell to the legendary Witcher, whom they have come to admire, respect, and adore over three incredible seasons. Intriguingly, as one chapter closes, another opens, marking the arrival of a fresh face set to don the Witcher's iconic armor.

Liam Hemsworth's impending entrance as the new Geralt in the fourth season introduces a dash of mystery and anticipation, stirring curiosity amongst the fan base about how the Australian actor will step into the imposing shoes of Cavill.

The Witcher season 3 also saw a dramatic escalation in the narrative stakes, the shocking plot twists and shattering losses among our favorite characters crafting a compelling tableau of suspense, intrigue, and heartbreak that has left audiences on tenterhooks eager for the next season.

An emotional farewell: Tissaia's tragic destiny in The Witcher Season 3

A sorrowful adieu: Tissaia's heart-wrenching demise in The Witcher Season 3 (Image via Netlfix)

Ciri, played by Freya Allan, found herself in a brutal fight for survival, while Geralt faced death's door, and Yennefer, portrayed by Anya Chalotra, was met with a devastating loss. The Witcher season 3 finale raises a few questions, most notably the mysterious connection between Ciri and Falka and the tragic fate of Tissaia.

As we plunged into the climax of The Witcher Season 3, Geralt was left critically injured post a deadly duel with Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). While the dryads endeavored to nurse him back to health, Geralt stubbornly insisted on setting off with Jaskier (Joey Batey) in search of the lost Ciri. Dryad Milva (Meng'er Zhang) persistently highlighted his weakened state, however.

Simultaneously, Yennefer embarked on a desperate mission to unearth details about Ciri's whereabouts, with whispers indicating that she was en route to Nilfgaard. The ominous revelation that Vilgefortz was taking her to Emhyr, also known as The White Flame (Bart Edwards), signaled potential mayhem for the entire Continent. Undeterred, Yennefer pledged to find Ciri before she reached Nilfgaard.

While hunting for Ciri, Yennefer, and her sorceress companions discovered the disturbing remains of girls captured by Vilgefortz. Amidst this, they encountered Philippa (Cassie Clare), who's also been tracing Ciri's trail. United in their grief and purpose, they decided to break the spell and restore the girls to their human forms, vowing to give them a dignified burial later.

Parallelly, Francesca (Mecia Simson) and Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) proposed to Emhyr to return them to Cintra, offering the elves a homeland. Emhyr accepts but refuses to let the Elven army, the Scoia'tael, accompany them, forcing Francesca into a painful decision – abandon her army for the safety of her people or risk total annihilation.

Back at Aretuza, the heartbroken Tissaia grappled with the pain and guilt of her actions. Yennefer attempted to bolster her spirits, reminding her of her true identity. After a tearful goodbye to Yennefer, Tissaia tragically took her own life, leaving the former and viewers shocked and grieving.

Who is Falka in The Witcher season 3?

Meet Falka: A central figure in the mysteries of The Witcher Season 3 (Image via Netflix)

The Witcher season 3 introduced viewers to a figure shrouded in mystery and terror – Falka. In the last three episodes, Ciri experienced haunting visions of her mother, Pavetta, her grandmother Queen Calanthe, and a cloaked figure, later identified as Falka.

In the series, Falka, portrayed by Hiftu Quasem, is infamous in the annals of The Witcher's lore. She was King Vridank of Redania's first-born daughter and was slated to inherit the Redanian throne before her father sent her away in disgrace after divorcing her mother.

Twenty-five years later, Falka staged a bloody coup, reclaiming the throne she believed was rightfully hers, killing her father and half-brothers, earning her the moniker "Bloody Falka."

Falka's violent campaign eventually led to her downfall. After claiming the Redanian throne, she extended her rebellion to neighboring Temeria, resulting in her capture and execution. Falka, however, died embracing her fate, casting a curse with her dying breath on those who wronged her and their descendants.

How is Falka related to Ciri?

An Elven connection: The Witcher Season 3 explores the intricate bloodline link between Falka and Ciri (Image via Netflix)

The intriguing connection between Falka and Ciri is rooted in their elven heritage. During her rebellion, the former had a daughter, whom she entrusted to Riannon, a prisoner and the wife of King Goidemar of Temeria.

Riannon, who bore twins during her imprisonment, was the daughter of the famous elven mage, Lara Dorren, considered the progenitor of Ciri's bloodline. Due to Riannon's deteriorating mental health, the true parentage of the three children remained unclear, leading to speculation about Ciri's potential descent from Falka.

Despite the murky waters of Falka's Rebellion and the uncertainties surrounding her lineage, the character remains a significant cornerstone in The Witcher universe.

The unfolding of this tangled narrative can be viewed in The Witcher season 3, now streaming on Netflix.