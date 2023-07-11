Who plays Ciri in The Witcher Season 3? Explained

Netflix released the first five episodes of The Witcher season 3 on June 29, 2023, and it brought the four beloved characters of the series back. While Geralt is the face of the show, Princess Cirilla of Cintra is actually the most important character. She plays a key role in the games and the books written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Viewers have adored her growth in the show so far, but many are unaware of the actor that plays the part. Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon is played by Freya Allan. She is an English actress and is best known for her role in The Witcher so far in her career. Before this breakout role, she only had limited on-screen experience as she was just seen in the miniseries The War of the Worlds in 2019.

Her portrayal of Ciri has been great as she brought depth and vulnerability to the character, capturing Ciri's journey from a sheltered princess to a resilient and powerful figure.

How old is Ciri in The Witcher 3?

Freya Allan as Ciri (Image via Netflix)

Freya Allan started playing Ciri when she was 16 years old as filming began in 2018. Currently, the actress is 21 and will turn 22 on September 6. While her age in the series is unknown, it has been estimated that she is 15-16 years old during the events of season 3.

This is very different from the games as Ciri was born in 1251, thus making her 21 during the events of The Witcher 3. In the series, her character arc explores themes of destiny, identity, and the consequences of choices. Her story is marked by adventure, self-discovery, and the struggle to find her place in a world filled with political intrigue, monsters, and war.

Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer (Image via Netflix)

It began when Cintra was invaded and destroyed by the Nilfgaardian Empire. She eventually made her way to meet Geralt and has been under his care ever since. Under Geralt’s care, she learned to become a skillful warrior by training in hand-to-hand combat and with weapons.

She also possesses an uncontrollable ability, which she trains to master throughout season 3. Along with that, Yennefer of Vengerberg also trains her in the mystic arts. So, by the end of season 3, or perhaps in the future seasons, Ciri is expected to become the strongest character of the series.

She’d possess the specialties of both Geralt and Yennefer and will also be able to control her innate unmatched power.

Other characters and synopsis of The Witcher season 3

Besides Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, The Witcher season 3 stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. It also stars Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, and Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor.

The official synopsis of The Witcher season 3 reads:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

Episodes six and seven of The Witcher season 3 will be released on Netflix on July 27, 2023. Meanwhile, fans can watch the first five episodes of season three on the streaming platform.

Poll : 0 votes