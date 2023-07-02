"We found out quite a few months after": The Witcher star Freya Allan opens up on Henry Cavill's departure from the show

In a recent interview, The Witcher star Freya Allan opened up about series lead Henry Cavill's departure from the show after being a part of it for three seasons. Speaking to Insider, Allan revealed that the cast wasn't aware of Cavill's imminent departure while shooting for the third season.

Reacting alongside co-stars Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey to Cavill's departure from The Witcher, Freya Allan said that they found out about it "quite a few months after." She added that they were going about things as usual during production and "were all exhausted" because of the hard work they had put in.

The Gunpowder Milkshake star mentioned that they found out much later despite keeping "as a team throughout the whole process" and making "nice lasting memories."

"We found out quite a few months after. We just wrapped a season like any other season and I think we were all exhausted. We've all put in so much hard work and really kept as a team throughout the whole process, so it was nice lasting memories. But we found out quite after so it wasn't really like we knew at the time," Allan said.

The Witcher star MyAnna Buring lauds Henry Cavill's work and is excited about Liam Hemsworth joining the series

Speaking to Insider in a separate interview, The Witcher star MyAnna Buring lauded Henry Cavill's work as Geralt of Rivia, calling it "brilliant." She added that it was "gorgeous" and has "thrilled fans for three seasons."

Buring touched on Liam Hemsworth being cast as Geralt, likening it to the recasting of other popular characters.

Buring brought up the casting of Henry Cavill as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, saying that fans wouldn't have had the opportunity to witness the portrayal if "the baton of Superman wasn't passed over." She also remarked that the casting of Hemsworth was "wonderful" and that "it's going to be really exciting and really fun."

"We wouldn't have Henry's Superman if the baton of Superman wasn't passed over, and now the baton of the Witcher is going to be passed over, and I think that's a wonderful thing. I think it's magic. It is the wonderful beauty of characters in a fantasy world."

The Swedish actress continued:

"Henry set this up for us. It's gorgeous. What he's done is brilliant. It's thrilled fans for three seasons now. And now the baton is going to be handed to Liam and it's going to be really exciting and really fun."

The Witcher showrunners on the transition from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth

The Witcher executive producer Tomek Baginski, in an interview with Yahoo, addressed the questions revolving around how the series would execute the transition from Henry Cavill's Geralt to Liam Hemsworth's.

Baginski began by saying that the crew had a "very good plan" and "new vision" for Geralt. However, he didn't delve any further into the developments, only teasing that it was close to the ideas from the books, especially book five in The Witcher series. Baginski concluded by saying that it would be "very lore accurate" and "quite flawless."

"We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam. Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, but it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five. It's very lore accurate. It's very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless"

The Witcher season 3 volume 1 is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes