Witcher series: Instead of Liam Hemsworth, 5 actors who could have played Henry Cavill's role in Netflix show

The Witcher is one of the biggest and most successful fantasy drama series on Netflix. Originally a series of fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the franchise has since expanded into video games, comic books, a tabletop RPG and the the visual adaptation on Netflix, which was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

In a world where monsters lurk in the shadows and kingdoms are plagued by political strife, The Witcher tells the tale of Geralt of Rivia, a skilled and enigmatic monster hunter. Gifted with superhuman abilities and trained from a young age to combat supernatural threats, Geralt roams the continent seeking contracts to slay dangerous creatures. However, his journey becomes embroiled in a web of alliances, betrayals, and dark magic.

Alongside his allies, including the cunning sorceress Yennefer and the charismatic bard Jaskier, Geralt faces formidable foes while uncovering his own forgotten past. As the world teeters on the brink of war, Geralt's path converges with Ciri's, and they must discover the truth behind her powers while fighting for survival in a realm where loyalty is tested and choices have profound consequences.

The cast for The Witcher features Henry Cavill in the titular role, alongside Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, Anna Shaffer, Mahesh Jadu and others in pivotal roles. Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia has been nothing short of captivating. From the moment he began portraying the stoic and brooding monster hunter, Cavill fully embraced the complex character, embodying Geralt's ruggedness, wit, and inner turmoil with remarkable depth.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher (Image via Netflix)

Cavill's intense gaze, commanding presence, and masterful swordsmanship brings the character to life in a way that resonates with both longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers. Although his portrayal of Geralt has undoubtedly become iconic, the series is set to replace the actor with Liam Hemsworth, following Cavill's exit from the franchise.

In this article, we list out some of our top picks of actors who we think could have been excellent replacements for Henry Cavill's character. While we do not doubt Liam Hemsworth's acting prowess, these actors could also be captivating in the role of Geralt the Rivia, the legendary Witcher.

1) Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen in Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas (Image via Les Films du Losange)

Mads Mikkelsen definitely ranks among the top choices for most fans to play the titular character. Even before the cast was officially announced, rumors went around that Mads Mikkelsen would be playing Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming Witcher series.

Also, Mikkelsen was not only a fan favorite but also the choice of actor from the author, Andrzej Sapkowski, himself. During a 2014 interview in Poland, Sapkowski talked about how he handsdown envisioned Mikkelsen in the role.

Mads Mikkelsen has the facial features and stoic personality which perfectly goes with the medieval fantasy genre. He has also appeared in Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlaas and Valhalla Rising, which can be considered to be perfect auditions for the role of Geralt of Rivia. His overall vibe somewhat matches with that of a witcher and would have made him a great replacement for Cavill.

2) Idris Elba

Idris Elba as Heimdall in Thor: Ragnarok (Image via Marvel)

Idris Elba is a talented actor known for his performances in various roles, including the popular television series Luther and his portrayal of Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Elba has the personality and charisma and is an extremely talented and versatile actor, he would be a controversial choice for the role of Geralt of Rivia.

While Geralt of Rivia aka The White Wolf is traditionally depicted as a white character in the source material, there have been instances in which actors of different racial backgrounds have been cast in roles that were originally written as white. Although casting Elba as Geralt could bring a fresh perspective to the character, it's important to consider the expectations of the existing fanbase, as well as the faithfulness to the original source material.

3) Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Image via New Line Cinema)

The third actor on this list already has his own dedicated fanbase for his portrayal of a legendary character in an epic fantasy franchise. Viggo Mortensen played the role of Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which has gone to immortalize him as one of the premier actors in the fantasy genre.

During his time as Aragorn, Mortensen has already portrayed a sword wielding warrior with notable agility, strength and tactical intelligence in battles against orcs, trolls and other foes. This makes it quite easy to imagine him playing a Witcher, and with long hair just like Geralt.

4) Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård in The Northman (Image via Universal Pictures)

Alexander Skarsgård is another prominent actor who features on our list of actors who could have replaced Henry Cavill's Geralt in The Witcher. While he is a versatile actor with an extensive portfolio, the highlight of his career to date could be Robbert Eggar's The Northman.

Skarsgård did a phenomenal job portraying a Viking warrior prince in the film and brandished the axes with ease. Although his character was a bit more wild than Geralt of Rivia, Skarsgård has the versatility and physical presence that could go very well with that of a Witcher.

5) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

The final name on our list of actors who could potentially have played the character of Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's The Witcher is another heavyweight. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is a Danish actor who became popular for his portrayal of Jamie Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Waldau has demonstrated the ability to play characters with a mixture of strength, vulnerability, and complexity, which are all qualities that align with Geralt's character. He could also have been capable of showing Geralt's caring side as the father figure to Ciri. Fans on Reddit have also talked about how he is an even better choice for playing the lead character than Henry Cavill.

These were our picks of actors who we think would make great replacements for Henry Cavill in portraying Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher.

Cavill is leaving the series after three seasons. He has been portray Geralt since 2019. The third season is set to release on Netflix on June 29, 2023 with the first five episodes followed by the final three episodes of the season on July 27, 2023. The franchise has since cast Liam Hemsworth in the eponymous role for the fourth season, making fans wonder how their favorite Witcher will end up being portrayed.

