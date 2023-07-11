"So it's a gay rom-com": The Witcher season 3 part 2 is destined to fail, and fans are proof

The Witcher season 3 launched its first five episodes recently, and the rest are set to arrive in July. The first two seasons commanded great viewership numbers and season 3 hasn’t been any different. But the problem lies with fan acclaim, and the fact that Henry Cavill is leaving the series after season 3.

Moving on from season 1 to the second season, it’s safe to say that the creatives deviated from the books and games and went on to do their own thing with the story.

While the critics seem to have loved that (95% Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score on season 2), the audience generally hasn’t as the Audience Score kept dropping from 89% to 57% to 24% from season 1 to season 3 respectively.

With season 3 introducing the new relationship of Jaskier and Prince Radovid, fans are convinced that the series has turned into a “Rom-com” instead of staying true to its source material.

There are a few LGBTQ relationships in the books as well. But the audience generally isn’t liking the direction that the series is taking and believes that season 3 part 2 might be doomed.

Fans think that The Witcher season 3 part 2 will fail

While there have been a few cool action sequences so far, we’ve also witnessed plenty of drama and emotion. Furthermore, Jaskier and Prince Radovid have also become essential supporting characters in the latest season.

Unfortunately, the following reactions to a tweet from The Witcher's official Twitter account suggest that the fans haven’t received this as well as the creatives thought they would:

The main problem of this series has lied with the fact that the creatives have deviated a lot from the source material they were supposed to adapt from, and that has become the reason for fan outrage. It’s also the rumored reason why Cavill is leaving the series after season 3.

Why Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher after season 3

It’s confirmed that The Witcher season 4 will have Liam Hemsworth playing Geralt of Rivia instead of Henry Cavill. The former Superman actor departed from the Geralt role last year, and many thought that it was because he had got his Superman gig back at that time. But that wasn’t the case.

Reports have suggested that Henry Cavill departed because of tensions on set as he wanted the series to stick closer to the source material while the creatives didn’t find the source material to be great. As a result, Cavill left the role following the disputes he had on the sets of The Witcher season 3.

Now, it seems that the fans are also following his trail as many have lost interest in the show and more will stop watching once the face of the series changes from season 4 onwards.

The Witcher season 3 cast and synopsis

So far, Geralt and Yennefer have been shown to be acting as unusual parents who have taught Ciri how to control her powers and have also protected her from the Wild Hunt, a group of hunters riding demonic horses.

The official synopsis of The Witcher season 3 reads:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

Besides Henry Cavill’s Geralt, The Witcher season 3 stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, and Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor.

The Witcher season 3 part 2 will arrive on July 27.

