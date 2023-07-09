What time will The Witcher season 3 part 2 drop on Netflix? Details explored 

The much anticipated second volume of Netflix's The Witcher Season 3 will premiere on the platform on July 27, 2023, almost a month after the release of the first volume.

The second volume, however, will only consist of three episodes, meaning that fans of the show won't be getting to see much of Henry Cavill's character as they'd hoped to. The Witcher's second part will air at 3 am ET, midnight ET, and 12:30 pm IST on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the remaining three episodes of Volume 2, hoping that they will provide answers to various mysteries and serve as a satisfying conclusion for Cavill's character. This anticipation stems from the intriguing cliffhanger that concluded the last episode of Volume 1.

The Witcher season 3 part 2 release times for different regions

The show's second part will premiere on Netflix on July 27, 2023, at 3 am ET. Here we examine different regions of the world's release schedules:

Hawaii: 9 pm HST on Wednesday, July 26

9 pm HST on Wednesday, July 26 Alaska: 11 pm AKDT on Wednesday, July 26

11 pm AKDT on Wednesday, July 26 Brazil: 4 am BRT on Thursday, July 27

4 am BRT on Thursday, July 27 Israel: 9 am IDT on Thursday, July 27

9 am IDT on Thursday, July 27 South Africa: 9 am SAST on Thursday, July 27

9 am SAST on Thursday, July 27 Dubai, UAE: 11 am GST on Thursday, July 27

11 am GST on Thursday, July 27 India: 12:30 pm IST on Thursday, July 27

12:30 pm IST on Thursday, July 27 South Korea: 4 pm KST on Thursday, July 27

4 pm KST on Thursday, July 27 Japan: 4 pm KST on Thursday, July 27

The Witcher season 3 part 2: Everything we know so far

While the trailer for the show's second part hasn't been released yet, there are many interesting plotlines that the first part episodes have already teased. For one, the second part of the show will feature more fresh faces, including Milva, the beloved archer who will make her TV series debut.

The fifth Witcher novel, Baptism of Fire, introduced Milva, a human who assists the Scoia'tael in guarding elves.

The thrilling cliffhanger that has captured viewers' attention is resolved when Dijkstra holds a knife to Gerald's throat and tells him he should have picked a side. This sentiment was echoed by several characters throughout the first half of the season.

There is uncertainty among audiences regarding Geralt's escape from the current situation. Due to his longstanding commitment to neutrality, the impact of his decision to finally endorse one side over the other will be profound and far-reaching, affecting the entire continent.

Fans are also looking forward to seeing the unexpected relationship between Jaskier and Radovid, a novel twist exclusive to the TV show.

In episode 4 of the first part, titled The Invitation, the couple shared a kiss, however, they were not present in the next episode The Art of the Illusion. Fans can anticipate significant character changes in both love and war in the upcoming finale episodes of Season 3.

More about The Witcher's plot

One of the most widely recognized fantasy drama series of all time, the show follows the story of Geralt and Ciri who had been destined to be together ever since he unintentionally demanded her as payment for his services using the "Law of Surprise" before she was ever born.

When the two do finally meet, Gealt takes on the role of the princess' guardian, helping her and fending off her different assailants to stop her Great magic and Elder Blood from being utilized for something evil. The official synopsis of the series, as per IMDb, reads:

"Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."

The Witcher features Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allen in the lead roles of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Ciri respectively. The actors have received global acclaim for their stunning performances in the show.

However, going forward Cavill will not be reprising his role of Geralt and will instead, be replaced by The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.

The Witcher season 3 part 2 premieres on Netflix on July 27, 2023, at 3 am ET.

