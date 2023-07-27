The Witcher season 3 part 2 ending explained: Did Henry Cavill’s Geralt die?

The Witcher season 3 part 2 consisted of just three episodes. The entire season had eight episodes that were directed by Loni Peristere, Bola Ogun, Gandja Monteiro, and Stephen Surjik.

Season 3 of the show ended with Geralt's search for Ciri. While it is true that Henry Cavill will not reprise his role in the upcoming installment, he was not killed off in his battle against Vilgefortz. Instead, he made a speedy recovery and went on a killing spree.

The Witcher season 3 part 2 ending explained: What happened to Ciri?

In part 2 of season 3, Geralt had a ferocious battle with Vilgefortz, where the latter emerged victorious. While it looked like Geralt was going to succumb, he did not. He took time to recover from his injuries and then continued the search for Ciri. He even killed a troop of Nilfgaardian soldiers because he believed that the love of his life was with Emperor Emhyr.

In the end, he spared the life of one soldier. Geralt even sent a message to the empire through the surviving man. The message read:

"I will free Ciri."

As for Ciri, it looked like her life was going to take a new direction as she joined forces with a group of rogue bandits known as The Rats. The last episode mostly focused on her journey. She was joined by a magical unicorn and encountered visions of her grandmother, mother, and an uncanny woman called Falka.

Falka was the former princess of Redania who rebelled against the monarch. She got captured a murdered, but before breathing her last, she promised that one day a girl with Elder Blood would return for vengeance. Following this, Flaka convinced Ciri to embrace her powers and use fire magic, whose usage was taboo among people.

When Ciri claimed the magical powers, she heard the voices of Geralt and Yennefer in pain. She then yelled:

"I relinquish my powers."

In the end, she was seen tied up in a tavern. As was noticed later on, there was a hefty reward for her capture, and outlaws were hell-bent on getting paid. Thankfully, she got rescued by The Rats.

Alhough the arrival of this group was unexpected, it is speculated that they will have a major role to play in The Witcher season 4. Ciri then gained the trust of these bandits after killing one of her kidnappers, after which she said that her name was Falka. From this point onward, Ciri left behind her royal background and embraced the life of rage and rebellion.

More on The Witcher

The official synopsis of The Witcher according to Netflix reads:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

It further states:

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, aka The Witcher, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Ciri. It premiered on December 20, 2019, on Netflix.

Geralt of Rivia will reportedly be played by Liam Hemsworth from season 4 onwards.