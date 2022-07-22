Tributes pour in as Batman, Lobo, and Judge Dredd writer Alan Grant passes away at 73

It's a sad day for comic book fans as legendary writer Alan Grant passed away at 73. As confirmed by his wife, Susan Grant, the writer passed away during the early hours of July 20, 2022. One of the finest to ever write for comic books, this is a huge loss for the industry.

Alan Grant's demise marks another sad day for the industry this year. With the passing of Neal Adams and George Perez in April and May, it's already been a tough few months.

This article will briefly examine Grant's amazing career and how he contributed to his legacy in comic books.

Looking back on the famed career of Alan Grant and how he contributed to comic books

Hailing from Scotland, Grant would enter the comic book industry in 1967, where he would become the editor for Dundee-based media company DC Thomson. He would then move to London in 1970 as he wanted to change his career trajectory and started working for IPC on romance magazines.

He would then move back to Scotland, where he would meet Wagner. He would ask Grant to help him with his Tarzan comic, so their iconic comic book partnership would begin.

From then on out, he would start working with the 2000 AD comics and write stories about the iconic weekly strip hero, Judge Dredd. Making the character into the icon he is today in the industry, Grant has done wonders for Judge Dredd.

Alan Grant's influence in the comic book community would continue to grow as he would later be picked up by DC Comics. Becoming one of the most iconic and influential Batman writers, Grant would co-create characters like Anarky, Victor Zsasz, The Ventroquilist, and Ratcatcher, who would be featured in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad as well.

Being one of Batman's biggest writers until the '1990s, Grant would loosen it up by writing many one-off stories for the character. He would also contribute his talents to the DC Comics character Lobo.

By the time the '90s ended, Grant would have virtually written for every single publisher out there, including giants like DC, Marvel, and Dark Horse. He was also responsible for the Batman/Judge Dredd crossover in the comics, which was a real highlight of his career.

With Alan Grant's passing, many comic book veterans have come out and paid their respects. Tom King, one of the biggest writers for Batman, said:

"Horribly saddened to hear of the passing of Alan Grant."

He added:

"Lobo, LEGION, Batman—these books questioned what superhero comics could be and do: they were sharply, cooly cynical and yet oddly—and wonderfully—they contained a powerful, warm undercurrent of hope. Hell of a writer. RIP."

2000 AD, the British comic magazine, put out a statement saying:

"Everyone at 2000 AD and Rebellion is devastated to hear of the passing of Alan Grant."

They added:

"Grant was one of his generation’s finest writers, combining a sharp eye for dialogue and political satire with a deep empathy that made his characters seem incredibly human and rounded. Through his work, he had a profound and enduring influence on 2000 AD and on the comics industry."

Grant's passing is truly one of the biggest blows to the comic book industry in recent times. With him being involved in every stage of building up this medium to what it is today, he will remain a forever legend.

