5 best works of George Pérez explored as comic legend dies at 67

On Friday, May 6, renowned comic icon George Pérez passed away at 67. As a comic artist, Pérez was best known for his works like DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths and Marvel's Avengers series.

The news of his demise was shared by Constance Eza, who was entrusted to share official updates about the comic legend. In her announcement, Eza mentioned:

"George passed away yesterday, peacefully at home with his wife of 490 months and family by his side. He was not in pain and knew he was very, very loved."

The obituary post also disclosed that a memorial service for Pérez would take place on May 22 at Megacon Orlando. Pérez's service will be around 6:00 pm, open to the public.

George Pérez's tragic cancer journey

Pérez was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which had reached its third stage. Three years after his retirement from working on comics, the New York native announced his cancer diagnosis on Facebook. In early December last year, Pérez revealed that he had been given an estimated life expectancy of six months to a year. He further stated his choice of not opting for chemotherapy or other treatment options.

In his Facebook post, George Pérez mentioned:

"I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I've opted to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possible with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends and my fans."

Exploring George Perez's legacy and five best work

The late comic legend was renowned amongst fans for his artistic work in series like the New Teen Titans, JLA/Avengers, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Infinity Gauntlet, amongst others.

5) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman by George Perez (Image via DC Comics)

In 1987, George Pérez helped reboot the Wonder Woman series for a post-crisis DC universe. During the series' tenure, Pérez served as a writer and one of the artists till 1992, following which he made sporadic returns to the series in 2001 and 2010.

Pérez's run is often considered one of the best Wonder Woman series, with a detailed and reinvented look at Themyscira. He also focused on the characters' Greek roots and explored the mythological villains.

4) Avengers/JLA

JLA/Avengers or Avengers/JLA (issues #3 and #4) is the crossover event from DC and Marvel Comics, featuring both superhero groups. The series ran from September 2003 to March 2004. However, the comic was in the making for 24 years (since 1979) prior to publishing.

In mid-February, Hero Initiative announced that the series would be republished to honor George Pérez, who did the original artwork for the series. At the time, the artist took to his Facebook and wrote,

"I am so incredibly overjoyed to hear that my fanboy dream is going to be available to a whole new generation of comic book fans."

3) Hulk: Future Imperfect

In 1992, Peter David and George Pérez brought out their take on the Incredible Hulk. They introduced an alternate "future" reality version of the character, who became the villain, Maestro.

It also featured characters like Professor Hulk and numerous others who Pérez drew.

2) The New Teen Titans

Along with Marv Wolfman, Pérez worked on The New Teen Titans in 1980. The duo practically set the team's current roster, including Robin, Beast Boy, Cyborg, Starfire, and Raven. Furthermore, Pérez and Wolfman created one of the most iconic DC supervillains, Deathstroke (aka Slade Wilson).

1) Crisis on Infinite Earths

This series is perhaps George Pérez's most iconic work. The anniversary event reportedly featured almost all DC Comics characters, which changed crossover events in comics and further changed the DC universe continuity.

In the issue, George Pérez drew over a hundred characters. The event was also famous for bringing Charlton Comics' Peacemaker into the DC continuity. Furthermore, his signature work also featured a critical event, i.e., the death of Supergirl.

Disclaimer: The list above is unranked and reflects the author's personal views.

