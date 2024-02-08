Ultimate Black Panther #1 Ending Explained: Is Wakanda at war with Ra and Khonshu? Details explored

On Wednesday, February 7, the first issue of Ultimate Black Panther hit the stores, bringing a new Wakandan conflict to life. Writer Bryan Hill and artist Stefano Caselli, along with color artist David Curiel and letterer Cory Petit, have recast many well-known characters in new roles.

The story follows King T'Challa as he gets entangled in personal conflicts while Wakanda decides whether it should reveal itself or not. All the while, Ra and Khonshu (Moon Knight) are also expanding their control of Africa and deciding to wage a war on Wakanda as well.

Ultimate Black Panther #1 sets up many conflicts, which tease what's to come next in this new Ultimate Marvel universe.

Ultimate Black Panther #1 sees Wakanda contemplating war

The opening pages of Ultimate Black Panther #1 see T'Challa have a nightmare where he recalls the terror of Ra and Khonshu as they brutally take control of an African village. Upon waking from the nightmare, it is swiftly revealed that this version of T'Challa is married to Okoye. He also does not wish to be bound by Wakanda's traditional conventions, as depicted in the issue.

T'Challa seeks the council of the Vodu-Khan, the advisor to the King of Wakanda, due to his nightmares. They warn him about enemies in their midst, which kicks off the story. We soon find ourselves in the Wakandan throne room, where the King receives information that two men were killed by a group.

Being angered by this, Shuri asks T'Challa to go to war with them. However, T'Challa advises against such a plan because it risks revealing their identity to the world. This causes a conflict between him and Shuri.

In the next panel, we see Killmonger and Storm (named Wind Rider in this issue) save a village from Ra and Khonshu's goons. Killmonger makes a bold statement, calling out the throne, saying they won't save their people, but he and Wind Rider will.

Ultimate Black Panther #1 concludes with Wakanda conducting its annual celebration of life, which is disrupted by terrorists acting on Ra and Khonshu's orders. During the attack, King T'Challa's father, T'Chaka, dies while attempting to save his son. Enraged by this, T'Challa finally decides to go to war.

What can fans expect from Ultimate Black Panther #2?

With Wakanda poised for war, fans can anticipate the next few issues of Ultimate Black Panther to dive into how the conflict will affect the nation. A war will result in Wakanda's exposure, putting T'Challa in an intriguing dilemma as he decides to confront Ra and Khonshu.

The death of T'Chaka will cast a heavy cloud over Wakanda, and this will also cause T'Challa to finally embrace the identity of Black Panther. Readers might also be introduced to the new conflict that will arise out of the dynamic between Killmonger and Wind Rider, as they don't trust the throne.

In addition, we will finally get to see Ra and Khonshu in action which will put them in the direct path of an enraged Black Panther as well. Hill has certainly set up the story in an interesting manner, and it appears that the next issue of Ultimate Black Panther, which is scheduled for release on March 13, will be captivating.