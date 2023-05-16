Watch Avatar 2 online: Disney+ and Max streaming dates revealed

Avatar 2, helmed by legendary filmmaker James Cameron, became the third biggest movie of all time by crossing the iconic $2 billion milestone. But ever since it was made available to be rented digitally, it has been pulling in a lot of money from VoD rentals as well. However, fans who were waiting to stream the film will finally get their wishes granted as Avatar: The Way of Water’s streaming dates have been revealed.

There are still a few weeks away, but even when it streams, it will possibly reach a wider audience because it opens on not one, but two streaming services at the same time. According to the past deals that Fox had with Warner Bros., Avatar: The Way of Water is also supposed to stream on HBO Max (rebranding to Max on May 23)

Where to watch Avatar 2 online?

Avatar: The Way of Water will stream on Disney+ and Max (Image via Disney)

Apart from digital rentals, Avatar: The Way of Water will be available to stream on Disney+ for no extra cost, starting from June 7. But because of its unique deal, it will also stream on Max from June 7 onwards.

Disney+ costs $7.99/month with ads while the Disney+ Premium (no ads) package costs $10.99/month. Meanwhile, Max’s subscription starts at $9.99/month with ads and goes up to $15.99/month for the ad-free pack. So, the ones planning to subscribe just to watch The Way of Water could prefer Disney+ over Max.

As for the release date to purchase Avatar 2 in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD, Disney hasn’t made the announcement yet. So, it might be a while until people could fully own copies of Avatar: The Way of Water.

How much profit did Avatar 2 make?

Avatar The Way of Water's huge box office intake (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arriving 13 years after the original, Avatar 2 had the advantage of revolutionizing the market once again. So it did exactly that and became the third highest-grossing movie of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $684 million domestically, and went on to make $2.319 billion globally.

However, according to a report by Deadline, Disney got to keep $1.269 billion out of this total as its theatrical revenue, and the rest went to the theater chains and other involved associations worldwide.

Further earnings of the film have come from home entertainment rentals and TV/streaming deals, which turned in $150 million and $200 million, respectively. So, the total revenue produced by the film shot up to $1.619 billion.

Avatar: The Way of Water's expenditure (Image via Sportskeeda)

But the studio also spent almost $1.1 billion on the film because the movie got a humungous production budget of $400 million. To jot down further expenses, Disney had to spend $72 million on interest and overhead because Avatar 2 kept getting delayed for years.

$175 million was allocated to print and ads (marketing cost), $40 million to residuals, and another $100 million were spent on video costs. So, the total cost came up to $1.087 billion, and Avatar: The Way of Water brought in a net profit of $531 million.

However, this number may grow bigger when The Way of Water becomes available to purchase in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD.

Poll : 0 votes